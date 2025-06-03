Submit Release
FTC to Host June 4 Workshop on The Attention Economy: How Big Tech Firms Exploit Children and Hurt Families

WHAT:  The Federal Trade Commission is hosting a workshop on "The Attention Economy: How Big Tech Firms Exploit Children and Hurt Families,” which will examine how Big Tech companies impose addictive design features, erode parental authority, and fail to protect children from exposure to harmful content. It will also explore how the FTC, Congress, state governments, and other organizations can help support parents and protect children online. WHEN:  Wednesday, June 4, 2025 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. ET WHERE: The event will be held online and in person at the FTC’s Constitution Center building at 400 7th St SW Washington, D.C. 20024. A link to view the webcast can be found on the event pageWHO: The event will feature remarks by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Katie Britt, R-Ala., FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Mark R. Meador, as well as four panel discussions. TWITTER: Follow the discussion on Twitter/X using the hashtag: #FTCProtectKids

