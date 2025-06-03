MSBFUND Fully Integrates Leading Risk Control Systems, Creating the World's Strongest On-Chain Compliance Firewall

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global compliant digital asset trading platform MSBFUND has announced the completion of its integration with two of the world's most renowned blockchain risk control solution providers. This marks MSBFUND's official entry into the fully automated regulatory technology phase of "trading as compliance, on-chain as regulation." This technological integration also signifies that MSBFUND will possess the most powerful on-chain risk control capabilities globally, creating an ultra-secure asset circulation environment for institutional users and compliance regulation.













According to the cooperation agreement, MSBFUND has completed the integration of underlying system APIs, enabling real-time access to industry-leading KYT (Know Your Transaction) and blockchain analytics modules to achieve four key functions:



1. Real-time monitoring of trading behaviors and risk scoring of addresses.



2. Automatic identification and blocking of blacklisted addresses and suspicious paths.



3. Visualization of transaction flow across the entire platform and cross-chain identification.



4.Activation of on-chain freezing mechanisms for high-risk accounts and automatic generation of compliance reports.







Jacob Hill, Chief Technology Officer of MSBFUND, stated: "We are building not just a trading system, but a global regulatory digital asset infrastructure. The comprehensive integration with these top-tier compliance technology providers is a crucial step in our 'compliance as the default state' strategy."







MSBFUND has deployed these risk control capabilities across all core trading areas, institutional account modules, API systems, and OTC scenarios, with plans to extend them to multi-signature wallets, DeFi gateways, and NFT trading zones. Additionally, the risk control system will update over 7 million address labels daily, covering more than 160 blockchains and Layer 2 networks.

Industry experts point out that in the current context of increasing global regulation, MSBFUND’s technological setup not only enhances the platform's own risk control capabilities but also effectively promotes the realization of the "on-chain as regulation" concept. This technology particularly benefits high-net-worth individuals, institutional funds, and family offices, allowing them to engage in crypto trading in a truly controllable, traceable, and reportable environment.







A representative from one of the integrated risk control solution providers stated: "We are honored to partner deeply with MSBFUND. MSBFUND's efforts to advance regulatory technology globally are highly recognized as a compliance benchmark."

Another senior executive from a leading blockchain analytics company commented: "This collaboration signifies a shift in the global digital asset space from 'passive regulatory responses' to 'actively built regulatory compliance logic.' MSBFUND is a leader in this trend."







Currently, MSBFUND's automated alert and freezing mechanism response time has been optimized to 0.39 seconds, with compliance report generation time reduced to under 1.5 minutes, well below the industry average. The system will also integrate with the upcoming EU MiCA framework and UAE VARA trading regulatory standards, proactively adapting to the evolution of global compliance rules.







Moreover, to further expand the application of its technology in the industry, MSBFUND plans to officially launch the "Open Compliance Engine" initiative in Q3 of this year, opening certain interfaces to third-party trading platforms, wallet service providers, and security companies to create a decentralized, collaborative defensive global compliance firewall network. This initiative is expected to foster a global regulatory technology ecosystem alliance driven by shared platforms and consensus mechanisms, with on-chain collaborative risk control.



According to MSBFUND, the platform currently supports trading of over 800 digital assets, with a daily trading volume exceeding $1.3 billion. The global registered user base has surpassed 2.2 million, and the activity level of institutional clients and system call frequency has maintained high growth for five consecutive quarters. The compliance department has established a "4-pole regulatory network" covering the U.S., EU, Asia, and the Middle East, collaborating quarterly with over 12 countries and regions on data reporting.







The launch of this system will also enhance MSBFUND's influence in government and financial collaborations. Several national Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) have already initiated strategic discussions with MSBFUND, hoping to leverage its "compliance as a service" module for regulatory data flow, risk event synchronization, and coordination of suspicious transactions.



Evolving from a "trading matching platform" to a "global compliant technology infrastructure platform," MSBFUND once again leads the global digital finance sector toward a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy direction with its advanced risk control capabilities and forward-thinking strategic vision.



About MSBFUND:

MSBFUND is a globally leading compliant digital asset trading platform headquartered in the U.S., holding an MSB financial services license issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's FinCEN. The platform focuses on serving institutional investors, family offices, and global high-net-worth clients, aiming to create the safest, most professional, and trustworthy digital asset trading infrastructure through technology-driven solutions and global regulatory collaboration. It possesses strong capabilities in regulation, fintech, and security risk control.



Website: https://msbfund.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Media Contact Company Name: MSB FUND Contact: Robert V. Adams Email: Robert-at-msbfund.com Website: https://msbfund.com

