R & R Swimming Pools Brings Premium New Pool Construction to The Villages, Florida

R&R Swimming Pools expands to The Villages, FL! 35+ years of experience building custom fiberglass and concrete pools for your backyard oasis.

LAKE COUNTRY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R & R Swimming Pools, a premier swimming pool construction company with over 35 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its high-quality new pool construction services to The Villages, Florida. Specializing in both custom fiberglass and concrete pools, R & R Swimming Pools is dedicated to transforming backyards into relaxing, resort-style retreats that homeowners will cherish for decades.

Established in 1985, R & R Swimming Pools has successfully completed over 1,000 pool projects across Central Florida, building a stellar reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, reliability, and outstanding customer service. Now, homeowners in The Villages—one of Florida’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding retirement communities—can benefit from the same expert care and meticulous attention to detail that has made R & R a top choice for new pool construction throughout Lake County and its surrounding areas.

Comprehensive Pool Design and Construction in The Villages

From the initial concept to the final splash, R & R Swimming Pools offers a complete design and installation experience for both custom concrete and prefabricated fiberglass pools, ensuring every client receives a truly personalized journey. With a strong focus on aesthetics, functionality, and lasting durability, R & R Swimming Pools delivers swimming pool solutions perfectly tailored to each homeowner’s space, style, and budget.

Every new pool construction project includes:

Professional design consultation

Site evaluation and permitting assistance

Expert excavation and land preparation

Precise plumbing and electrical installation

Pool shell construction or delivery

Premium finishing touches and features

Whether you envision a sleek, modern design or a more traditional backyard escape, R & R Swimming Pools creates elegant and practical aquatic environments that not only boost property value but also significantly enhance outdoor living.

Custom Pool Features for Every Lifestyle

Homeowners in The Villages can personalize their new pools with a wide array of upgrades and finishes, including:

Soothing waterfalls and charming grottos

Seamlessly integrated spas and inviting tanning ledges

Vibrant LED lighting and smart automation systems

Exquisite waterline tile and elegant cut-stone coping

Luxurious pebble, plaster, or shimmering glass finishes

R & R offers an extensive palette of materials and textures to complement any design preference, from timeless elegance to bold, contemporary looks.

Concrete vs. Fiberglass Pools: Choosing the Right Fit

Deciding between a concrete and a fiberglass pool often depends on factors like desired customization, maintenance preferences, and installation timelines. R & R Swimming Pools guides clients through this decision-making process with clear, side-by-side comparisons and in-depth consultations.

Fiberglass Pools

Pre-molded shells allow for faster installation.

Smooth, non-porous surfaces naturally resist algae.

Require less maintenance and fewer chemicals.

Feature stylish Crystal Series gel coat finishes.

Ideal for homeowners seeking convenience and longevity.

Concrete Pools

Offer fully customizable shapes and layouts.

Provide greater design flexibility for complex spaces.

Can incorporate custom tile mosaics, vanishing edges, and more.

Are long-lasting with high-end surface options.

Perfect for homeowners who desire a truly unique backyard oasis.

Both pool types are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and are constructed with premium materials to ensure lasting performance in Florida’s climate.

Seamless Construction Process

R & R Swimming Pools follows a meticulously proven step-by-step construction process, ensuring every new pool is built with precision and exceptional care:

Design: We collaborate closely with homeowners to craft a custom design that perfectly fits their lifestyle, budget, and space.

Permits: R & R expertly handles all local permitting requirements to ensure full compliance and a smooth process.

Excavation: We prepare the site carefully with thorough excavation to establish a solid foundation for your new pool.

Plumbing & Electrical: Our team installs all essential filtration, heating, lighting, and automation systems with precision.

Construction: We either deliver and meticulously place the fiberglass shell or skillfully pour and shape hand-sculpted concrete.

Finishing Touches: We apply the final surface materials and seamlessly integrate all custom features, bringing your vision to life.

This structured approach guarantees transparency, efficiency, and exceptional results from the initial planning stages to the final unveiling.

Service Area: Beyond The Villages

While this service expansion highlights new pool construction in The Villages, R & R Swimming Pools proudly serves a wide area across Central Florida. Our extensive service area includes:

Eustis, Leesburg, Clermont, Lady Lake, Mount Dora, Fruitland Park, Wildwood, Apopka, Minneola, Tavares, and many more communities.

Residents across Lake County and its surrounding areas can access the same expert pool construction and design services that R & R has offered for decades.

Get Started with a Free Pool Design Quote

Homeowners in The Villages, FL, who are interested in transforming their outdoor spaces are encouraged to contact R & R Swimming Pools today to schedule a free design consultation and receive a custom quote. Our team is ready to help clients explore all their options and confidently bring their dream pool to life.

Contact Information:

Phone: (352) 432-8843

Email: RandRSwimmingPools@gmail.com

Website: www.randrswimmingpools.com

Location: Lake County, FL & surrounding areas

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

About R & R Swimming Pools

R & R Swimming Pools is a family-owned and operated pool construction company with over 35 years of experience building premium fiberglass and concrete swimming pools throughout Central Florida. As an authorized Latham Fiberglass Pools dealer, the company is renowned for delivering high-performance products, personalized service, and meticulous attention to detail. With hundreds of satisfied clients and a legacy of excellence, R & R remains the trusted choice for custom pool design and construction in The Villages, Lake County, and beyond.

Media Contact:

R & R Swimming Pools

(352) 432-8843

RandRSwimmingPools@gmail.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.