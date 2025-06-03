Built for Life Financial Agency Launches June 3 with Chain-Cutting Ceremony to Redefine Trust, Ownership, and Legacy in Finance

Annapolis, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapolis, Maryland -

Built for Life Financial Agency (BFL), the new independent firm founded by retired Navy Chief and bestselling author Bill Korman, is officially launching June 3 at 6:30 PM with a powerful public chain-cutting ceremony at 147 Old Solomons Island Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. The event marks the start of a bold national movement to help individuals break free from financial confusion and reclaim ownership of their time, money, and legacy.

According to Gallup's 2024 institutional trust survey, only 26% of Americans express confidence in banks. With U.S. household debt reaching a record $17.5 trillion, Korman believes financial systems need a complete overhaul. Built for Life Financial Agency (BFL) is more than a traditional firm—it is a people-first, purpose-driven platform rooted in education, personalization, and long-term alignment.

After years of operating under a corporate umbrella, BFL is now fully independent and free to serve families without restrictions. At the heart of the agency's philosophy is The 168 Game©, Korman's time ownership framework that helps individuals align their 168 weekly hours with their morals, values, and principles. "Most people live paycheck to paycheck because unless they have been shown, they've never had the opportunity to truly own their time and their money—until now," says Korman.

BLF's vision is to be the #1 Company in the World that everyone compares themselves to regarding being the gold standard that other businesses and organizations aspire to and measure themselves against.

BFL's approach is already making a difference. An early BFL client, Nancy Brace, shared, "Built for Financial Agency is an agency with high integrity and quality agents. We have been extremely pleased with their professionalism and how they put the client's needs first. We were amazed at how they can help with so many areas of life, from savings to retirement to college planning and so much more. I am so thankful we were referred to them."

The June 3 launch event will feature a dramatic chain-cutting ceremony instead of the traditional ribbon-cutting, symbolizing freedom from financial bondage and legacy-limiting systems. The celebration will include live demonstrations of The 168 Game©, guest remarks, and on-site opportunities to sign up for free consultations and giveaways or to apply to join BFL's expanding national team.

Confirmed speakers include community leaders, veterans, and financial literacy and equity advocates.

BFL is more than a financial agency—it is a growing network of culturally attuned leaders. Korman, a first-generation American, is recruiting multilingual agents nationwide to better serve underserved communities. "This isn't about translation. It's about transformation. We meet families where they are and empower them with the knowledge, respect, and clarity they've been denied for far too long," Korman says.

Built for Life Financial Agency offers consulting, insurance solutions, legacy, and retirement planning. Additionally, Korman provides technology support through Visionary Flow Solutions, its artificial intelligence (AI), development of business intelligence hubs, and CRM Systems.

Korman says, "The mission transcends transactions. We are more than a financial agency," says Korman. "We are a global movement helping people reclaim their time, take ownership of their wealth, and leave a legacy that outlives them."

To secure Bill Korman as a speaker or trainer for your next event, conference, or training, or to book Bill as a guest on one's radio, podcast, or television show, contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer, on behalf of Bill Korman at 1-419-722-6931 or AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com.

About Bill Korman:

Bill Korman is a decorated Navy Chief veteran, serial entrepreneur, and financial strategist committed to helping people reclaim their time and their lives. After overcoming bankruptcy and burnout, he built a thriving financial agency rooted in the philosophy of time ownership. With over 30 years of leadership spanning the military, government, and private sectors, Bill empowers others to stop managing time and start owning it.

He is the founder and CEO of Built for Life Financial Agency (BFLAgency.com) and the creator of Visionary Flow Solutions (VisionaryFlowSolutions.com), a CRM and automation system. His breakthrough framework, The 168 Game (The168Game.com), is now a bestselling book, coaching program, and app helping people trade hustle and chaos for clarity and impact.

Bill is a family man who lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife, Kimberly. They dedicate much of their time to their four adult children and granddaughter.

https://youtu.be/JBNuhh0TIFw?si=PmIL0r-S_ZsVhq9C

###

For more information about Built For Life Financial Agency, contact the company here:



Built For Life Financial Agency

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman, CEO & Founder

4197226931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

147 Old Solomons Island

Road Annapolis, MD 21401, Suite 200

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman, CEO & Founder

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.