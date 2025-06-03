Collège Boréal celebrates more than 900 new graduates at its 30th convocation ceremonies

With nine ceremonies taking place through June 11, Collège Boréal is celebrating the achievements of graduates from its campuses in Hearst, Kapuskasing, Nipissing, Ottawa, Sudbury, Timmins, Toronto, and Windsor.

SUDBURY, Ontario, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine events across Ontario are honouring the Spring 2025 graduating class from Boréal’s campuses in Hearst, Kapuskasing, Nipissing, Ottawa, Sudbury, Timmins, Toronto, Windsor and Boréal Online. In the presence of parents, families, and loved ones gathered for the occasion, Collège Boréal President Daniel Giroux, along with members of the senior leadership team, will present no fewer than 901 diplomas this spring.

Governor General’s Academic Medal

Roxanne Daoust, a graduate of the Early Childhood Education program offered through Boréal Online, received the Governor General’s Academic Medal. This honour is awarded to a full-time student who achieves the highest academic standing in a diploma program of at least two years in length.

Honorary Diploma

This year, Collège Boréal is awarding an Honorary Diploma in Business and Community Services to Maxim Jean-Louis, President and CEO of Contact North. Under his leadership, Contact North has significantly expanded access to distance post-secondary education for people living in rural communities. Thanks to his efforts, more than four million individuals in remote areas now have access to quality training without having to leave home. Over the years, Maxim Jean-Louis has deepened his community involvement, contributing his expertise to the boards of the International Council for Open and Distance Education, the Renewed Technology Council, the Ontario Trillium Foundation, Laurentian University, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, and the Hôpital Montfort Association.

Collège Boréal President’s Award and Board Chair Award

Presented respectively to private-sector and community-based organizations, Collège Boréal’s President’s Award and Board Chair’s Award recognize outstanding contributions to the development of the College and its communities.

This year’s President’s Award is being presented to Technica Mining in recognition of its generous equipment donations, which have significantly enhanced training for students in the Heavy-Duty Equipment Technician, Civil and Mining Construction Engineering Technician and Mechanical Millwright Technician programs. Technica Mining’s ongoing support – through the hiring of Boréal student interns and the endorsement of the College’s pre-apprenticeship program proposals, including those aimed at women – makes it a key partner.

The Board Chair’s Award goes to Health Sciences North (HSN). A key partner to post-secondary institutions, HSN provides placement opportunities to Boréal students in a range of health programs. This collaboration allows students to gain valuable hands-on experience, sharpen their skills, and prepare for the workforce. Like Collège Boréal, HSN relies on cutting-edge technology and simulation-based learning to support the training of health professionals.

Boréal Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of individuals and organizations that supported the Boréal Foundation in 2024–2025, nearly 3,300 scholarships were awarded to Boréal students, for a total of close to $1.7 million.

Quotes

“It is with immense pride and gratitude that the entire Collège Boréal team joins me in celebrating the remarkable success of each and every one of our graduates. Their perseverance in upholding the French language in their communities, their adaptability – especially among our international students – and their academic excellence are matched only by the boundless opportunities that await them thanks to their unique backgrounds. Congratulations to all!”

Daniel Giroux – President, Collège Boréal

“Collège Boréal is proud to be preparing a highly skilled workforce that meets the real needs of our communities. The commitment and strong motivation our graduates demonstrate in fields such as the trades, environmental studies, technology, business, and community services are a true asset for Ontario, especially given the urgent need for housing and healthcare professionals. We look forward to seeing your careers take flight!”

Paulette Bonin – Vice-President, Academic, Collège Boréal

Quick Facts

Since its founding in 1995, Collège Boréal has awarded 24,540 diplomas across its 8 campuses, from Northern to Southern Ontario.





Information

Benoît Clément

Manager, Communications and Media Relations

705-560-6673, ext. 2722

benoit.clement@collegeboreal.ca

About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary education and training institution committed to the development and growth of the various Ontario communities it serves. Through its 34 sites including 8 campuses in 27 communities, Collège Boréal offers a high level of expertise in post-secondary education, basic training, apprenticeship, immigrant services, employment services, customized training and applied research. Learn more:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f8da40a-2443-485b-bb56-faeecb244250

Collège Boréal celebrates more than 900 new graduates at its 30th convocation ceremonies

