Mother Ocean Fund Launches a Purpose-Driven App for All Scuba Divers

Mother Ocean Fund launches Aquatic Tribe, a scuba diving marketplace app with a global movement to restore and protect the ocean humans depend on.

Joe Gonzalez, also known as Scuba Joe, during a dive (source: Mother Ocean Fund)

Joe Gonzalez, also known as Scuba Joe, founder of Mother Ocean Fund, has officially announced the launch of Aquatic Tribe, a powerful new marketplace app designed to connect divers with curated dive opportunities while fueling global ocean conservation efforts. More than just a tool for booking dives, Aquatic Tribe is scuba for a purpose, a platform that puts the planet before profit.

“We didn’t just build an app,” said Gonzalez. “We built a movement. Aquatic Tribe is about giving divers everywhere the ability to explore the ocean and protect it while they do. What we’re doing is building a movement to make ocean conversation cool and easy.”

Aquatic Tribe allows users to search, vet, and book dive trips in seconds, cutting through the time-consuming and confusing process divers often face. Whether one’s wondering where they can go for a dive for the weekend or which dive shop has open spots on the same day, Aquatic Tribe delivers fast, tailored answers. Divers can filter listings by location, date, price, difficulty level, reef name, dive type, and more. Every diver is pre-vetted before they can even book, ensuring safety and confidence for both divers and dive operators.

Dive shops and charters can list their offerings for free. A 10% convenience fee is added to bookings, and a significant portion of that fee is funneled directly into the Mother Ocean Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to ecological restoration and adaptive diving programs.

At the heart of the app is a simple but powerful mission: to fund and facilitate ocean conservation efforts through scuba diving. Proceeds from Aquatic Tribe support initiatives like coral reef restoration dives, adaptive diver programs for people with disabilities, reef and pier clean-up excursions, shark conservation, and environmental awareness dives.

Ultimately, Aquatic Tribe aims to get more fins in the water for free, offering no-cost ecological dives paid for by accumulated funds from the app and events like Ecopalooza, Mother Ocean Fund’s music festival fundraiser. After a successful first event, organizers are now scouting locations in San Diego, Galveston, and South Florida for the next iteration.

Aquatic Tribe offers more than convenience. It is a commitment to ocean stewardship and community building across party lines. By making diving accessible, traceable, and impactful, Joe Gonzalez and the Mother Ocean Fund are inviting the world to dive with purpose. “This app isn’t just for divers,” Gonzalez added. “It’s for anyone who cares about our oceans. Whether you’re a beginner or a dive master, if you’re part of the tribe, you’re part of the solution. In a world filled with hate and ignorance, we’re using love and brilliance to show people another way.”

