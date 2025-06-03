Higher Ed DEI Initiatives Show Resilience Amid Legislative Shifts

New study finds diversity hiring practices persist despite recent challenges

Our data clearly shows that higher education institutions maintain their commitment to diverse and inclusive hiring practices” — Michael Ang, Founder and CEO of JobElephant

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising technology company, announces the release of a comprehensive white paper titled "DEI Backlash and its Impact on Higher Education Diversity Recruitment Advertising." The study reveals that diversity initiatives in higher education recruitment remain resilient despite recent legislative challenges and media reports of DEI backlash."Our data clearly shows that higher education institutions maintain their commitment to diverse and inclusive hiring practices," said Michael Ang, Founder and CEO of JobElephant. "We've observed state-by-state variations, particularly in regions with newer DEI-related legislation passing in the past year, but our findings highlight a continued focus on diversity in recruitment advertising."JobElephant's technology allows a macroanalysis of data from DEI-focused job board advertisements. This analysis shows that diversity, equity, and inclusion in recruitment efforts remain a priority for higher education institutions despite changes in legislation and public perception of DEI initiatives.The white paper analyzes five years of advertising data from over a thousand colleges and universities across the United States, providing insights into the evolving landscape of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices in higher education recruitment.Key findings from the white paper include:● A consistent increase in the proportion of diversity advertising from 2019 to 2024● Minimal immediate impact of the Supreme Court's June 2023 affirmative action ruling on recruitment advertising patterns● Only a slight downward trend in diversity ad postings in states that have introduced DEI-restricting billsThe study also highlights the enduring business case for DEI, citing research that shows companies with diverse workforces report 19% higher innovation revenues and are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors.“JobElephant's white paper gives HR leaders in higher education real, usable data on the impact of legislation and public perception of DEI on industry-wide trends," said Jennifer Park, Director of Inclusive Recruitment for San Diego State University. "It shows us what's working in recruitment, where challenges lie, and how to adapt our strategies.”JobElephant's white paper offers key recommendations for HR leaders to prioritize DEI in recruitment. These include updating job descriptions for inclusive language, using diverse candidate sourcing channels, and implementing bias mitigation techniques in hiring."We will continue to track how HR professionals adapt DEI initiatives as the political landscape shifts," Ang added. "Our ongoing analysis will help institutions adapt their recruitment strategies to the evolving political and social landscape."To download the white paper "DEI Backlash and its Impact on Higher Education Diversity Recruitment Advertising” visit jobelephant.com.

