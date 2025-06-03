Process Solutions International Expands Global Reach with Next-Generation Industrial Pump Solutions
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Solutions International (PSI), a recognized leader in fluid handling technology since 1991, announces a significant expansion of its industrial pump solutions to address the evolving requirements of global industries. With a strong presence in the oil and gas, water treatment, chemical processing, and environmental remediation sectors, PSI consistently delivers reliable, high-performance equipment engineered for operation in the most demanding environments.
Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to engineering excellence, ISO 9001 certification, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, PSI serves clients across five continents, operating from strategic locations in Houston, Midland, New York, Saudi Arabia, and the broader GCC region.
Comprehensive Portfolio of Industrial Pumps for Critical Applications
Process Solutions International offers a robust portfolio of industrial pump systems engineered for consistent performance, operational efficiency, and minimal maintenance. Each product is meticulously designed to resolve specific application challenges and deliver maximum value.
1. MAX2000® Progressive Cavity Pumps
The MAX2000® series is engineered for high-viscosity and abrasive fluid applications. These pumps are ideally suited for industries requiring gentle, low-shear pumping to preserve fluid integrity, such as environmental remediation, oilfield services, and food-grade processing.
Applications:
Sludges and slurries
Viscous liquids and food products
Drilling muds and dewatering
Key Features:
Smooth, steady flow to minimize fluid degradation
Skid-mounted for simplified transportation and setup
Unique double-seal pin joint for contamination prevention
Real-time fluid rate monitoring for precise control
Benefits:
Handles thick, particle-laden fluids with minimal clogging
Low maintenance requirements and customizable configurations
Enhances process efficiency and product quality
2. MakDaddy™ Centrifugal Pumps
Engineered for speed, durability, and simplicity, MakDaddy centrifugal pumps provide superior performance in high-flow scenarios. These pumps are essential for large-scale operations, ranging from water and chemical transfer to boiler system support.
Applications:
Chemical processing
Water treatment and distribution
Boiler feed and condenser supply
Corrosive liquid transport
Key Features:
Available in seven sizes to optimize flow and pressure requirements
Simple, low-maintenance design with fewer moving parts
Skid-mounted for rapid deployment and transport
Benefits:
Energy-efficient design reduces operational costs
Broad compatibility with diverse industrial liquids
Ideal for continuous-duty applications in harsh environments
3. 3″ & 4″ Super Mak™ Self-Priming Pumps
The Super Mak self-priming pumps are globally recognized for their adaptability, making them suitable for a wide array of applications, including remote fieldwork, emergency fluid removal, and gas-entrained liquid transfer.
Applications:
Dewatering from tanks, sumps, or wells
Transferring liquids over long distances
Handling aerated or bubbly fluids
Marine, construction, and municipal services
Key Features:
No pre-filling required prior to startup
Integrated air separator and check valve system
Interchangeable parts with other major pump brands
Benefits:
Rapid reprime capability minimizes downtime
Reliable performance in dry-run and intermittent conditions
Proven durability in freshwater, seawater, and mud environments
A Global Leader in Fluid Handling Excellence
With over three decades of experience, PSI has cultivated a reputation for delivering innovative pumping systems that adhere to the highest industry standards. From modular designs and precision components to custom-engineered systems, PSI’s solutions are tailored to maximize operational efficiency and reduce downtime.
Our mission has consistently been to provide dependable, application-specific equipment that enhances productivity and reduces operational complexity,” stated a PSI spokesperson. “With our expanded range of industrial pumps, we are better positioned to serve a broader spectrum of clients—from major energy corporations to municipal utilities—with scalable solutions that deliver tangible impact.
Serving Key International Markets with Localized Support
PSI proudly supports operations across North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia, offering rapid-response services and equipment from its regional offices. The company’s strategic expansion into territories such as Houston, Midland, and the GCC countries enables it to meet demand with efficiency, localized expertise, and globally standardized products.
Whether located domestically or internationally, PSI ensures:
Expedited delivery and setup of industrial pump systems
On-site and virtual technical support
Custom engineering services for unique operational challenges
Contact Information
For product specifications, pricing, or technical consultations, please contact the PSI team:
Process Solutions International
7519 Prairie Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77086
10908 E. Highway 191, Midland, TX 79707
Email: info@psimax2000.com
Houston: (281) 893-4774 | Midland: (432) 305-7524
Website: www.psimax2000.com
About Process Solutions International (PSI)
Founded in 1991, Process Solutions International is a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced fluid handling systems. Specializing in industrial pumps, material handling equipment, gas management systems, and cleaning and filtration solutions, PSI serves diverse industries with innovative, cost-effective, and performance-driven technologies. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to quality, PSI is a trusted partner for mission-critical operations worldwide.
