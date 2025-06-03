Governor Stein Announces a $11 Million Expansion for BSH Home Appliances in Craven County, Adding Nearly 200 Jobs

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced BSH Home Appliances Corporation (BSH), the home appliances division of the Bosch Group, will add 199 new jobs in Craven County. The company will invest more than $11 million to expand its New Bern facility into a hub for all U.S. innovation and manufacturing.

“When globally known companies like BSH choose North Carolina for an expansion, it confirms the strength of our workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast, and we look forward to BSH’s pioneering production that will create more good jobs and growth opportunities for Craven County.”

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with its North American headquarters in California, BSH develops and manufactures appliances offered under the Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands in North America. From cooking, cooling, small appliances, dish care, laundry and more, BSH products are celebrated globally for precision engineering, world-class innovation and superior quality. This development reflects the expansion of U.S. production and development operations at its New Bern site, creating a central hub for cooking and dishwashing research, innovation and manufacturing, along with distribution and customer support for the United States.

“BSH’s manufacturing operation has called North Carolina home for many years, and this expansion is reflective of a valued relationship that’s deepening as we move forward,” said Darcy Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer of BSH Region North America. “New Bern’s importance to BSH is growing, and this investment is one of several new developments that will increase our footprint, create jobs and drive innovation for the company as we look to the future, with North America designated as a growth region for BSH.”

"We’ve been proud members of the New Bern community for over 25 years, and we look forward to further strengthening our contributions to the city and region with this important expansion,” added Andy MacLaren, Chief Technology Officer of BSH Region North America.

“BSH’s decision validates North Carolina’s reputation for manufacturing excellence,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This latest investment mirrors our commitment to developing our world-class workforce and training systems that help attract companies to every corner of the state.”

This announcement builds on the meetings that BSH, Secretary Lilley, and state leaders previously held in Germany, which set the foundation for this expansion.

While wages for the engineering, manufacturing, and logistics associates vary, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $60,779, exceeding Craven County’s average of $48,770. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $12 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company’s expansion in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This expansion is a welcomed addition to Craven County and the entire state,” said Senator Bob Brinson. “The people of eastern North Carolina are well-equipped for these new, good-paying jobs, and we’re ready to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

“BSH has been a great corporate citizen and contributor to our economy,” said Representative Steve Tyson. “We are grateful to the partnerships here on the local and state level that helped bring this investment and expansion to fruition.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Craven Community College, North Carolina State University, North Carolina’s Southeast, Craven County, Craven 100 Alliance, City of New Bern, Duke Energy, and Piedmont Natural Gas.