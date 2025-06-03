MitchCactus Announces Platform Expansion as It Solidifies Its Position as a Legit Platform with Continued Growth

MitchCactus expands its platform to meet growing global demand, reinforcing its status as a trusted leader in legit gaming services

BRISBANE, Australia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MitchCactus, a globally recognized platform trusted by over 100,000 gamers, is proud to announce a major expansion of its services as it continues to solidify its reputation as a safe, legit, and innovative marketplace for in-game currencies, modded accounts, and performance boosts. Originally launched as a Forza Horizon-focused YouTube channel, MitchCactus has rapidly evolved into the premier destination for gamers seeking fast, reliable, and secure ways to level up across titles like Call of Duty, Valorant, EA FC 25, and more. This latest phase of growth marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to transform the gaming experience by eliminating the grind and delivering top-tier digital assets with unmatched value and customer support.





MitchCactus originally began as a Forza Horizon-focused YouTube channel, providing tutorials, reviews, and in-game news. The platform quickly evolved into a fully operational gaming marketplace when its founders identified a recurring pain point among gamers — the struggle to keep up with updates, unlock exclusive content, and stay competitive in a fast-paced digital environment. In response, MitchCactus was launched with a clear mission: to become the go-to ally for gamers seeking top-tier support and legit solutions to fast-track their progress.

Today, MitchCactus offers a wide range of digital services including in-game currencies, modded accounts, and progression boosts for popular titles such as Call of Duty , Forza Horizon 5, Valorant , and EA FC 25, among others. Whether players are seeking rare items, unlocked achievements, or powerful custom accounts, MitchCactus delivers with unmatched speed and precision.

Why MitchCactus is the Top Choice for Gamers Globally:

Legit and Safe: Every transaction on MitchCactus is backed by rigorous safety protocols and a 100% money-back guarantee. Customers either receive exactly what they paid for—or they get their money back.

Unbeatable Value: The team constantly monitors market trends to ensure competitive pricing, giving gamers the best value on every purchase.

Fast, Hassle-Free Delivery: With a round-the-clock team of dedicated boosters and support agents, MitchCactus ensures rapid fulfillment of all orders, letting gamers focus on playing rather than waiting.

Effortless Purchasing Experience: From game selection to package configuration and secure checkout, MitchCactus offers a smooth, intuitive ordering process—completed within minutes.

How It Works:

Choose a game and preferred service. Customize your package based on personal gaming goals. Checkout with secure billing. Receive instant order confirmation and detailed communication via email.

From there, MitchCactus takes the wheel, delivering premium gaming assets and services directly to the customer with zero stress or delay.

What sets MitchCactus apart is its grassroots origin and unwavering commitment to the gamer community. Born from the frustrations of casual and hardcore players alike, the brand is built by gamers, for gamers—focusing on transparency, customer care, and continuous service innovation.

“Our journey started with a simple YouTube channel and a passion for Forza,” says a spokesperson for MitchCactus. “When we saw the growing demand for a legit platform that could provide safe and reliable gaming services, we stepped in—and never looked back. We’re here to help players skip the grind and enjoy gaming the way it’s meant to be.”

The company’s ambition doesn’t stop with the games it already supports. MitchCactus is actively expanding its catalogue to include more titles while enhancing customer support systems and infrastructure to handle increasing demand. With 24/7 support and a robust backend system in place, the team remains agile, ready to meet the evolving needs of the gaming community.

Looking Ahead

MitchCactus continues to operate with a clear vision: to simplify and elevate the gaming journey for players worldwide. By combining best-in-class services, affordable pricing, and round-the-clock support, MitchCactus stands out as a legit platform committed to changing the way gamers engage with their favorite titles.

Whether you're a casual player looking to get ahead or a competitive gamer chasing elite status, MitchCactus has the tools, team, and trust to help you reach the next level.

For more information, visit: www.mitchcactus.co

Media Details

Company Name: MitchCactus

Contact Person: Support Team - support@mitchcactus.com

Phone: +61466352705 (Not Monitored for Support)

Website: https://mitchcactus.co/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the MitchCactus. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c350486-e105-4456-a27a-af674539eeb2

MitchCactus MitchCactus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.