FastBots Launches Groundbreaking Hybrid AI and Live Chat Feature to Transform Customer Support Operations

London, UK , June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastBots.ai, a leading innovator in AI-powered chatbot solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Hybrid AI and Live Chat feature. This significant enhancement enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly by combining automated AI chat with the personalized support only human agents can deliver.

The new Hybrid AI and Live Chat feature is designed explicitly for customer support teams dealing with large volumes of routine inquiries. By utilizing sophisticated artificial intelligence, FastBots effortlessly manages common queries, reducing the workload on human agents. When customer interactions become more complex or nuanced, support agents can easily and instantaneously take control of conversations, providing a personalized and effective solution without disruption.

"Our Hybrid AI and Live Chat feature offers an optimal balance between automation and personal human support," said Jason West, CEO of FastBots.ai. "We've observed the increasing need for businesses to scale customer support without compromising on quality or personalization. This innovative solution allows companies to enhance operational efficiency while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

Businesses across various sectors, from e-commerce to professional services, can significantly benefit from this feature, which integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. By adopting this technology, companies have the opportunity to significantly decrease response times, improve customer satisfaction, and allow support teams to concentrate on more critical, high-touch customer interactions.

Key benefits of the Hybrid AI and Live Chat feature include:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency : AI effectively handles routine customer queries, enabling support teams to focus on complex issues.

: AI effectively handles routine customer queries, enabling support teams to focus on complex issues. Seamless Handover Process : A real-time transition between AI chatbots and human agents ensures smooth and uninterrupted customer interactions.

: A real-time transition between AI chatbots and human agents ensures smooth and uninterrupted customer interactions. Increased Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty : Faster response times combined with tailored, human-driven support enhance overall customer experience and loyalty.

: Faster response times combined with tailored, human-driven support enhance overall customer experience and loyalty. Scalability : Businesses can manage growth more efficiently, reducing the need for significant expansions in customer support teams.

: Businesses can manage growth more efficiently, reducing the need for significant expansions in customer support teams. Analytics and Insights: Comprehensive analytics provide deep insights into customer interaction patterns, allowing continuous improvement and optimization of customer service operations.

FastBots.ai is committed to staying at the forefront of customer service innovation. The introduction of this Hybrid AI and Live Chat capability underscores the company's dedication to enhancing user experiences through intelligent technology. Companies can now leverage the full power of AI while maintaining the indispensable human touch in customer interactions.

To learn more about how FastBots.ai’s Hybrid AI and Live Chat can revolutionize your customer support operations, schedule a demonstration or sign up for a free trial, visit fastbots.ai.

About FastBots.ai: FastBots.ai is a leading provider of AI chatbot solutions, dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes enhance their customer support through intelligent automation. With a robust and user-friendly platform, FastBots.ai empowers companies to deliver superior customer interactions, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.





About FastBots



FastBots.ai is a UK-based SaaS platform that helps businesses create smart, custom AI chatbots for their websites, social media, and messaging apps. Designed for ease of use, FastBots allows companies to automate customer support and sales conversations using their own content, with advanced features like live chat handover and multi-channel integration.







Press inquiries

FastBots

https://fastbots.ai

Jason West

info@fastbots.ai

71-75 Shelton Street

Covent Garden

London

WC2H 9JQ

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/yBpew36wUws

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.