Norton Rose Fulbright scores LA consumer markets and construction litigator as industries see increase in disputes

Partner J. David Bournazian brings extensive trial experience in both class actions and individual cases involving business, real estate and insurance

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that well regarded California litigator J. David Bournazian has joined its product liability and consumer disputes practice as a partner. David is a go-to advisor for clients facing issues at the crucial intersection of law, business and innovation.

David is a first-chair trial lawyer with experience litigating and bringing resolution to a wide array of disputes. He defends well-known and publicly-traded companies in class actions and individual cases in key areas of vulnerability, such as consumer products actions, employment claims and tort claims. His ability to handle complex commercial disputes covers a wide range of industries and commercial contexts, including business, real estate, construction and insurance.

Indeed, in the development and construction realm, for nearly 30 years, David has been a leader in construction law and developed a particular skill in handling complex negotiations and disputes involving commercial construction projects. In the insurance field, David has won published and highly noteworthy insurance coverage cases.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“Litigation is a foundational and perennial strength of our firm. David has the trial savvy to expand our client offering in California and take our West Coast tort and construction representation to the next level. He is a fierce advocate, combining thoughtful legal analysis and strategy with a no-nonsense approach that is revered by clients and colleagues alike.”

David’s addition comes two months after the firm welcomed a four-lawyer energy litigation team led by Houston partner Graig Alvarez. David’s overlap with this group is significant given his experience with energy and construction related issues. This year, the disputes group has significantly expanded its global partner count with the addition of Duncan Bagshaw in London, Katie Mak in Vancouver and Kristina Mihalic in Canberra as well as the promotion of more than 20 disputes lawyers to the partnership ranks.

David, who joins the firm from K&L Gates, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a litigation powerhouse and home to some of the world’s top trial lawyers, so joining the firm is an exciting milestone for me. Having previously tried cases together, including with several exceptional Norton Rose lawyers, I have witnessed firsthand the firm’s exceptional litigation practice featuring lawyers who are whip-smart, committed and creative.”

Earlier in his career, David served as general counsel for a world-renowned architecture firm as well as a Fortune 100 international retailer. He also performed Executive Branch financial management and accounting duties while working in The White House during President George H.W. Bush’s administration. Licensed in California, David earned his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

D’Lesli Davis, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Product Liability and Consumer Disputes as well as its US Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare, commented:

“David deepens our national counsel bench, which helps some of the world’s largest companies navigate multidistrict litigation and condense large dockets. This is especially important as mass tort litigation is experiencing a seismic shift in activity, with rising Proposition 65 claims, increased scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry and proliferating artificial intelligence lawsuits.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s consumer markets practice is one of the firm’s pillar sectors, handling significant multidistrict litigation cases and large class action cases for some of the world’s leading brands.

