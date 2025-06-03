ZA Miner Launches Global Retail Onboarding Initiative for Passive Crypto Investors

Platform welcomes traditional investors into crypto with automated AI mining, renewable energy, and low-risk passive income potential.

London, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, a global leader in renewable-energy-powered cloud mining, has officially launched its Global Retail Onboarding Initiative, aimed at helping retail investors—especially those from traditional stock platforms like Robinhood, eToro, and others—seamlessly enter the world of cryptocurrency mining.

As signs of a crypto bull run begin to emerge, retail investors are increasingly looking for stable, automated income options. ZA Miner meets this demand through its FCA-registered, user-friendly platform that transforms simple deposits into daily passive earnings using AI-enhanced mining operations and 100% renewable energy.

Retail Investors Are Shifting from Stocks to Smart Mining

In recent months, ZA Miner has seen a surge of registrations from users migrating away from stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds toward cloud mining, a low-barrier, hands-off method for earning crypto. Unlike volatile trading or risky speculation, cloud mining offers predictable, long-term income with no need for technical expertise.

Through ZA Miner’s platform, users can begin earning by investing as little as $100, with reward potential scaling up to $990 per day depending on contract size.

How ZA Miner Turns Simple Deposits into Steady Daily Returns

With 100+ mining farms worldwide powered entirely by green energy, ZA Miner maximizes mining efficiency through AI technology that automates coin selection, energy optimization, and payout timing.

New users benefit from a frictionless experience:

Register easily – Sign up in seconds using just an

Sign up in seconds using just an Choose a Contract – Flexible investment plans from $100 to $50,000.

Flexible investment plans from $100 to $50,000. Earn Automatically – AI mines the most profitable crypto 24/7.

AI mines the most profitable crypto 24/7. Withdraw Daily – Receive steady payouts with principal returned at

Whether you're a beginner exploring crypto for the first time or an investor diversifying beyond traditional markets, ZA Miner offers a smart, sustainable way to grow wealth passively.

The Passive Income Platform for 2025 and Beyond

With over 9 million users and 100,000+ mining machines, ZA Miner is rapidly emerging as the go-to cloud mining provider in 2025. Investors are choosing ZA Miner not just for its returns, but for its transparency, performance, and environmental leadership.

Key benefits include:

Reliable Daily Earnings – No speculation, just predictable

Top-Tier Mining Hardware – Powered by Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant

Sustainability First – Fully operated on wind and

Regulatory Assurance – UK-registered and compliant

Referral Bonuses – Earn up to $25,000 by inviting

24/7 Support – Professional customer and IT assistance at all

Start Today, Earn Tomorrow

As financial markets fluctuate and digital assets gain ground, ZA Miner’s Global Retail Onboarding Initiative provides a clear, low-risk path for everyday investors to join the crypto economy—and start earning without the guesswork.

Sign up now at [ZA Miner] and turn your capital into consistent daily income—sustainably and securely.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: ZA miner Email: info@zaminer.com Job Title: Marketing manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.