RESTEM to Present at the 2025 BIO International Convention

MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced that Andres Isaias, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming 2025 BIO International Convention taking place in Boston, MA from June 16 – 19, 2025.

BIO International Convention
   
Format:  Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Date and Time: June 18, 2025, at 1:45 PM in Room 153A
Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
   

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with RESTEM’s management, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system. Leveraging our proprietary products, robust clinical development expertise, and cutting-edge-manufacturing capabilities, we advance two potentially groundbreaking programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining stem cells (ULSCs) program for auto-immune diseases and our natural killer cell (NK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are intended to treat a broad range of disabling diseases and are designed to improve patient outcomes, as well as overall health and wellness. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabautan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
ncabatuan@restem.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


