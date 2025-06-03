JU Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Plans to Make Crypto Easy and Profitable in 2025

Cloud Mining Platform Offers Daily Payouts, Full Capital Return, and Green Energy Mining for Users Worldwide

London, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin climbs past $100,000 and the crypto market continues its 2025 rally, JU Miner, a trusted UK-based cloud mining company, has introduced a new lineup of simple, profitable mining plans aimed at helping everyday users earn passive crypto income—without owning any hardware or technical knowledge.

This launch marks a key opportunity for both beginners and experienced investors to benefit from secure, eco-powered mining with daily returns and full capital refunds.





Safe, Secure, and Transparent

JU Miner ensures a safe and trusted experience with:

McAfee® SECURE site protection

site protection Cloudflare® DDoS defense

Cold wallet fund storage

This multilayered security approach keeps users protected while mining on the platform.

Eco-Friendly Crypto Mining

JU Miner operates its facilities on monocrystalline solar power, minimizing environmental impact while maintaining high performance and uptime. It's a win-win for users and the planet.

New Mining Plans Available Now

JU Miner’s 2025 plans are designed to suit all budgets, offering flexible durations and strong daily returns:

Starter Plan: $15 for 1 day – 00% daily return

Quick Plan: $100 for 3 days – 50% daily return

Weekly Return: $1,000 for 7 days – 10% daily return

Smart Grow: $3,900 for 15 days – 35% daily return

Elite Pro: $6,500 for 22 days – 40% daily return

Prestige Contract: $52,000 for 45 days – 80% daily return

All plans offer daily payouts and a 100% capital return upon contract completion.





User Bonuses & Referral Rewards

To celebrate its 2025 expansion, JU Miner offers:

$15 sign-up bonus

$0.60 daily login rewards

Referral program with up to 5% lifetime commission

With a user-friendly interface, even first-time miners can start earning in minutes.

Growing Global Community

With over 860,000 users already signed up, JU Miner continues to expand across Europe, Asia, and the Americas—serving users who want an easy, low-risk way to earn crypto in 2025.

How to Get Started

Visit juminer.com Register a free account Choose a mining plan Start earning daily payouts in crypto

About JU Miner

JU Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform that offers secure, eco-friendly, and easy-to-use crypto mining services. With over 860,000 users worldwide, JU Miner helps individuals earn daily passive income without needing technical knowledge or hardware.

JU Miner makes cloud mining simple, secure, and profitable, right when the world is looking for smarter ways to earn from crypto.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Liam Email: info@juminer.com Job Title: Marketing Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.