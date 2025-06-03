Childhelp Launches “Hope for a Safe Summer” Campaign to Protect Vulnerable Children During Summer Break

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for sun-soaked vacations and poolside fun, Childhelp is urging communities to stay alert to a quieter, more dangerous reality: For many children, summer is not a break — it’s a breakdown of their most consistent safety net.

That’s why Childhelp is launching “Hope for a Safe Summer” campaign — an effort to raise awareness and prevent child abuse during the months when it’s most likely to go unnoticed.

“Summer should be a time of joy,” says Michael Medoro, Childhelp Chief of Staff and COO. “But for children living in abusive or neglectful environments, the end of the school year often means the end of their daily contact with trusted adults who can step in and help.”

Why summer is so risky for kids:

Fewer mandatory reporters: During the school year, teachers, counselors, and coaches are often the first to spot signs of abuse. In fact, teachers are the primary reporters of child abuse in the U.S. But when school lets out, that critical connection disappears.

Less structure and supervision: Summer often brings looser routines, more unsupervised time, and less oversight. This can lead to increased exposure to potential abusers, including family members, family friends, or online predators. According to the FBI, more than 500,000 predators are online at any given time, often targeting children who are spending more time alone on devices.

Fewer interactions with safe adults: Families may isolate during vacations or due to financial constraints, which means fewer check-ins from neighbors, friends, or relatives who might otherwise notice signs of abuse. Some families may travel to visit extended relatives — and unfortunately, abuse can also occur in those environments.

Increased stress at home: Summer can bring added financial strain due to childcare costs, food insecurity (when school meals are no longer available), and the pressure of vacations or camps. These stressors can increase the risk of abuse and reduce a parent or caregiver’s ability to cope in healthy ways.

Fewer calls for help: Despite the increased risk, child abuse reporting drops dramatically in the summer — with some studies showing as much as a 23% decrease in hotline calls. That doesn’t mean abuse stops. It means it’s going unseen.

Childhelp’s Hope for a Safe Summer

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD) is available 24/7, staffed with professional counselors who provide immediate, confidential support and resources to children and adults in need. It remains a lifeline for those who have no other trusted adult to turn to.

By donating just $22, one child can get the life-saving support they need through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. The campaign runs until August 31.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp , Instagram.com/childhelp .

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Parsons Meghan Krein Gordon C. James Public Relations Childhelp O: 602-274-1988 / C: 602-686-5746 O: 480-922-8215 / C: 480-528-0537 jparsons@gcjpr.com mkrein@childhelp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.