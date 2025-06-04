TransAct's Upgraded Extended Learning Platform Provides San Diego USD Families with Streamlined Access to Programs

Out-of-Schooltime Tracker makes it easy for parents to manage their child's enrollment in OST programs.

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct , a leading provider of operational and compliance software for the education sector, announced today that the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) has successfully launched its Out-of-Schooltime Tracker software solution to manage the district’s Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) programs.SDUSD is California’s second-largest school district, serving more than 90,000 students from pre-school through 12th grade. Its ELO offerings, such as its Summer PrimeTime Program, provide enriching opportunities for students in the arts, sports, STEM, dance, and more outside the traditional school day and year.To enhance the experience for its families as well as to provide real-time access for program providers, eliminate attendance-related accountability concerns, and reduce staff workload, the district sought to replace its disparate enrollment and attendance systems with a unified platform that would provide a more modern, user-friendly system. After a competitive RFP process, SDUSD chose TransAct’s Out-of-Schooltime Tracker solution for its ability to seamlessly handle registration, attendance tracking, and reporting for its ELO programs available to TK-8th grade students—all in one place.The launch of Out-of-Schooltime Tracker for the upcoming summer ELO programs is complete. More than 60,000 students were invited to apply, with parents and guardians receiving automated email and text notifications when registration opened. Thanks to easy integration with the district’s student information system (SIS), key student-related fields are prepopulated in Out-of-Schooltime Tracker, making the registration process faster and easier for families. Within the first 24 hours alone, more than 13,000 applications were submitted — a number that continues to rise.“TransAct is proud to support San Diego Unified in delivering equitable, accessible out-of-school learning experiences,” said Nate Brogan, CEO at TransAct. “Innovative districts like SDUSD are leading the way in using technology to simplify program management, improve communication with families, and ultimately expand access to high-quality enrichment opportunities. We’re excited to be part of their mission to create enriching, inclusive experiences for students beyond the classroom.”To learn more about TransAct’s Out-of-Schooltime Tracker and how it supports ELO programs nationwide, visit: https://www.transact.com/out-of-school-time-tracker About TransActFor 30 years, TransAct has been dedicated to providing K-12 districts and state departments of education with software solutions that help them more efficiently meet mission-critical requirements, reduce operational complexity, and more safely and effectively serve their students. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 3,000+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.com.

