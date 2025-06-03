Enhancing police safety with a new weapon

Release date: 03/06/25

South Australians will be better protected with the 2025-26 Budget to fund new firearms for SA Police.

The allocation of $6.8 million over four years will enable the replacement of the current semi-automatic pistol used by SA Police, which is no longer being manufactured.

The funding will be used to procure and roll out the new replacement model as well as conduct associated training.

The pistol is an important part of officer’s operational safety equipment to safely resolve incidents. It is a major deterrent in potentially violent confrontations and is critical to deescalating threats.

The use of pistols by SA Police is extremely rare. Over the last 18 months, members of SA Police have used their firearm 808 times. Thankfully, the vast majority of these occasions (673) relate the lawful destruction of animals, while the remaining 135 occasions includes the sighting or levelling of a firearm.

The semi-automatic handgun is just one of the tactical options available to SA Police to help police officers, Police Security officers and Community Constables perform their duties. Batons, Electronic Control Devices (tasers) and capsicum spray are all issued to frontline officers, while long arm firearms are also used by specialist units and for the destruction of animals in regional locations.

In addition to the new pistols, close to 1200 new multi-purpose police vests have already been delivered to all uniformed Operational Readiness Qualified SA Police officers, Police Security Officers and Community Constables, as part of the $6.5 million commitment in the 2022-23 State Budget to ensure they have access to a vest for their safety and protection.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

We hope SA Police never have to use their weapons but it’s important they’re appropriately equipped to protect the public from any threat.

The current pistol is no longer in production, so over the next four years the old handgun will be gradually replaced with brand new firearms.

This important budget funding will ensure SA Police officers on the front line have the best available resources to deescalate any violent threat or situation.

Attributable to South Australian Police Commissioner, Grant Stevens

Ensuring officers have the most reliable and effective equipment is paramount to maintaining public safety.

The new pistols will enhance our operational safety capabilities and provide our officers with the tools they need to safely resolve critical incidents.

While the use of firearms is infrequent, having access to reliable pistols is essential for the safety of SAPOL members and the community.