The Brookbush Institute Refines Periodization Terminology: 'Daily and Weekly Undulating, and Block Periodization'

Excerpt from Glossary Term: Daily Undulating Periodization - Additional Glossary Term: Weekly Undulating Periodization - Related Glossary Term: Block Periodization DEFINITIONDaily Undulating Periodization (DUP) is a type of periodization training in which training intensity changes from session to session within a week. Unlike block periodization, in which intensity remains relatively consistent for weeks, DUP typically varies day to day, while still allowing for progressive overload over time.Semantics: The Brookbush Institute uses "daily undulating" as an adjective to describe any program in which intensity fluctuates across individual training sessions within the same week. While DUP is often categorized as a non-linear strategy due to its continuous change in intensity, obscuring the direction of progression between phases, "daily undulating" refers specifically to the frequency of change, not the direction. DUP may still include a progressive increase in intensity over time and can be integrated into linear or non-linear programs.Historical Context: Daily undulating periodization emerged in contrast to block periodization and has been explored in strength and conditioning literature since the early 2000s. It was developed to facilitate more frequent exposure to varying intensities, potentially enhancing adaptation by increasing training variability. While some studies suggest that DUP may improve strength or hypertrophy outcomes compared to block or traditional models, its effectiveness depends on population, programming structure, and integration with other variables (e.g., autoregulation, load progression).Comparison to Other Periodization Models: DUP differs from block periodization in that it manipulates intensity more frequently, often from session to session, rather than maintaining a similar intensity for several weeks. Due to the frequent changes in intensity, it is often categorized as a form of non-linear periodization; however, DUP may be used in conjunction with a linear program if intensity increases progressively from week to week or over several weeks. This flexibility makes DUP suitable for maintaining multiple adaptations (e.g., strength and power) while allowing for individualized progression.EXAMPLE: DAILY UNDULATING PERIODIZATION WITH LINEAR PROGRESSIONAn example of a 4-week linear program that includes daily undulating periodization. Intensity increases each week, but individual training days alternate between hypertrophy, strength, and power rep ranges.Week 1:Monday: 3 sets of 10 reps at 70% 1RMWednesday: 4 sets of 6 reps at 80% 1RMFriday: 5 sets of 3 reps at 90% 1RMWeek 2:Monday: 3 sets of 10 reps at 72.5% 1RMWednesday: 4 sets of 6 reps at 82.5% 1RMFriday: 5 sets of 3 reps at 92.5% 1RMWeek 3:Monday: 3 sets of 10 reps at 75% 1RMWednesday: 4 sets of 6 reps at 85% 1RMFriday: 5 sets of 3 reps at 95% 1RMWeek 4:Monday: 3 sets of 10 reps at 77.5% 1RMWednesday: 4 sets of 6 reps at 87.5% 1RMFriday: 5 sets of 3 reps at 97.5% 1RMThis example demonstrates how daily undulating periodization can be applied within a linear progression, gradually increasing intensity while maintaining variation in rep ranges across the training week.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is the goal of daily undulating periodization?- To expose individuals to varying training intensities over the course of a week.- How does DUP differ from block periodization?

