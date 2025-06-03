New Rislone DEF Treatment Super Concentrate Keeps Diesel Exhaust Fluid Crystal-Free and Boosts Performance

Groundbreaking formula in larger size eases maintenance of SCR and DEF emissions systems

HOLLY, Mich., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rislone is rolling out a super-concentrated version of its groundbreaking Diesel DEF Treatment that stabilizes and improves diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The new product is sized for commercial and governmental fleets as well as agricultural operations. New Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment Super Concentrate (p/n 4782) comes in a hefty 33 oz. bottle capable of treating up to 55 gallons of DEF. A case of six bottles treats one 330-gallon IBC tote.

Treating the tote makes it easy to ensure that each vehicle gets the extra protection of Diesel DEF Treatment every time the DEF/AdBlue® tank is filled or topped off. Rislone’s exclusive formula improves selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system efficiency, stabilizes diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and prevents AdBlue®/DEF crystallization. Super Concentrate contains the same ingredients as Rislone’s original DEF Treatment, which is sized for treating a single diesel engine.

“Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment Super Concentrate is truly a case of less is much more,” says Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development. “All of our DEF products make it easier to protect and maintain the SCR and DEF emissions systems on diesel vehicles. Our concentrated formula makes it faster and more efficient to apply the treatment across a fleet of vehicles.”

Diesel vehicles that are already showing signs of white crystal buildup – such as warning lights coming on, power and fuel efficiency dropping, or being forced into “limp mode” – should first be treated with Rislone DEF Crystal Clean Diesel DEF & SCR Emissions System Cleaner (p/n 4784).

Once the system is clean, regular use of Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment Super Concentrate will help keep it that way by preventing white crystallization deposits from developing, which protects the entire DEF and SCR system, including tank, pump, heater, sender, lines, injector and mixer. Bear in mind that diesel vehicles that are regularly driven at low speeds, with light loads, for short durations, or that make frequent stops are especially prone to developing white crystal deposits in their SCR systems.

Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment Super Concentrate works with all urea DEF/ AdBlue® fluids to prevent crystal deposits. It will not void manufacturers’ new vehicle warranties. To use, measure the required amount per Rislone’s dosage chart, and pour directly into a DEF drum, tote, pail, cube, or tank.

Like all Rislone products, Diesel DEF Treatment Super Concentrate is made in the USA. Rislone products are available where auto parts are sold.

Learn more at rislone.com/products/diesel-def-treatment-super-concentrate. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America’s best-selling engine treatment brand for more than 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e351597b-bd8a-4c40-894c-d0365bbde2ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f169ad6-e5b2-4bc7-9d3b-a16a8f4ca8a9

Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC (216) 991-4297 kristen@simpsoncomm.com

