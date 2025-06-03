Bondex’s Native Utility Token $BDXN Listed on Kraken and Bybit

$BDXN, which powers Bondex's job portal, also listed on Binance Alpha and Futures, Gate.io and MEXC this week

London, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondex , the Web3 platform revolutionizing professional trust and credibility, has announced that its native utility token $BDXN has been listed on Kraken and Bybit, following its listing on Binance Alpha and Futures yesterday.

The $BDXN token will power Bondex's job portal – which syncs with applicant tracking systems and HR software – and has 5 million downloads, 2 million profiles, and over 130,000 daily active users. Bondex integrates blockchain verification, Web2/Web3 data aggregation, and a dual-token economy to create a transparent and decentralized professional ecosystem. Bondex’s dual token economy includes an off-chain premium currency and an on-chain token for revenue sharing and governance. $BDXN is the on-chain token that allows holders to participate in the platform’s governance.

These landmark listings further broadens global access to $BDXN across different regions and user bases, expanding the $BDXN token’s footprint and supporting healthy price discovery.

“These listings add fuel to our mission to rebuild the landscape of global hiring, freelancing, and talent acquisition,” said Ignacio Palomera, Bondex Co-founder. “We are creating a more inclusive hiring marketplace underpinned by the principles of trust, privacy and authenticity.”

Bondex recently announced the strategic acquisition of Web3.Career , the leading Web3 job board with a thriving community of over 1.7 million monthly visitors and 59,000 job postings, establishing a substantial new revenue stream for the Bondex ecosystem. This strategic acquisition marked a significant milestone in Bondex’s mission to rebuild the landscape of global hiring, freelancing, and talent acquisition, underpinned by the principles of trust, privacy and authenticity. By integrating the expansive Web3.career job marketplace into its platform, Bondex will offer jobseekers a seamless end-to-end experience, from building a verified, digital identity to discovering and applying for cutting-edge roles across the Web3 industry landscape, while filtering remote crypto jobs by salary, location, and skills.

Since launching in May 2022, Bondex has redefined what career success should look like. Via Web3 and the world’s first Social Economic Network (SEN), Bondex allows people to connect, earn, and collaborate in entirely new ways. Users can build a verified digital identity that replaces resumes and opens new opportunities, removing traditional gatekeepers and intermediaries that impede recruitment and networking opportunities.

Bondex recently crossed the 5 million user milestone, with its app available to download for both iPhone and Android . Last year, Bondex announced it raised over $10 million from Animoca Brands, Morningstar and CoinList, with user growth as one of the primary goals for this funding. Companies like Blockchain.com, Ankr, Chainlink, Binance Recruitment, Solana, OKX Wallet, CoinMarketCap and Aptos are using Bondex to reach the right talent in its network of millions of Web3 professionals.

Bondex also facilitates a unique recruitment process where users can earn rewards up to $20,000 for successful referrals, creating an extended recruitment network for partners and hiring companies. This approach aims to enhance diversity in hiring pools while streamlining the talent acquisition process.

To join the millions of users using Bondex or to learn more, please visit https://bondex.app .

About Bondex

Since our launch in May 2022, Bondex has rapidly emerged as the world's largest and fastest-growing Web3.0 professional network in terms of the user base. Our innovative model implements blockchain technology to create a new user ownership model, enhancing engagement and elevating user experience on the talent marketplace's demand and supply side. Users will be real stakeholders in the growth and success of the talent ecosystem through tokenized incentive mechanisms.

Bondex aims to facilitate efficient job-talent matching, unveil many new economic opportunities, enhance career advancement, and foster a superior networking experience for all participants within the talent ecosystem.

bondex@transformgroup.com

