Winshear Gold Increases Private Placement to $750,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) reports that the non-brokered private placement announced on May 28, 2025, has been increased to $750,000. Each Unit comprises one common share, priced at $0.06 per share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will allow the holder to purchase one common share of Winshear Gold at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the financing. A finder's fee commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid if applicable.

Winshear Gold has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay Gold Project (“TBGP”) (see news release dated May 22, 2025), located in northwestern Ontario. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the TBGP and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the private placement is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued as part of this private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the securities.

