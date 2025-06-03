EXL achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

EXL expands its digital reach with five innovative solutions now available in AWS Marketplace, empowering business to unlock faster, smarter, data and AI-driven transformation

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The designation recognizes EXL as a trusted AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven success in delivering generative AI (GenAI) solutions, positioning the company among a select group of organizations recommended by AWS to customers seeking advanced GenAI capabilities.

The AWS Generative AI Competency validates EXL’s ability to help businesses harness the power of GenAI to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiencies. This achievement underscores EXL’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that empower enterprises across industries to unlock new levels of growth and transformation.

“Our achievement of this competency highlights EXL’s relentless focus on pushing the boundaries of AI innovation,” said Sumit Baluja, senior vice president and global head of EXL’s ecosystem channels. “GenAI is fundamentally reshaping industries, and we’re proud to be at the forefront—partnering with our clients to unlock new value through data and AI.”

As part of this designation, EXL has expanded its digital offerings in the AWS Marketplace, launching five cutting-edge solutions that demonstrate the company’s leadership in applied AI:

EXL Insurance LLM™ is an industry-specific large language model built for the insurance industry. Unlike generic AI models, it is fine-tuned with proprietary insurance datasets, using deep domain knowledge of industry-specific processes, enabling high-precision claims adjudication, and automating key workflows.

EXL Code Harbor™ is a generative AI-powered service leveraging a multi-agent conversion framework that accelerates the migration of legacy codebases to novel and open-source languages, as well as enhancing data and code governance. It leverages the modular capability of code conversion and optimization, code governance and documentation, and automated testing to convert the client's codebase. It addresses the manual effort involved in writing and optimizing code to transform the process, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy.

EXL Property Insights™ leverages AI and machine learning to provide accurate, real-time insights for underwriting, marketing, and claims. The solution extracts property attributes from high-resolution aerial imagery and combines it with additional property-level features that influence risk. With these insights, insurers can better evaluate and develop risk models and combine individual peril scores into an overall risk score.

EXL Paymentor℠ is an AI-powered collections and receivables platform that has enhanced over 40 million global engagements by personalizing customer outreach, optimizing strategies, and accelerating settlements. Its multilingual conversational AI, omni-channel capabilities, and real-time analytics enhance communication, decision-making, and collection efficiency.

EXL Smart Agent Assist™ is an AI-powered solution that enhances customer service operations with real-time conversational insights and automation. By leveraging GenAI and advanced natural language processing, it empowers contact center agents to deliver personalized, efficient support—improving first call resolution, boosting agent productivity, and reducing average handling time. With automated post-call summaries and real-time recommendations, it drives better customer experience and retention. The solution seamlessly integrates with existing customer relationship management systems, telephony systems, knowledge bases, and third-party platforms for fast, disruption-free implementation.



This achievement further strengthens EXL’s collaboration with AWS, powering innovation that helps clients modernize, personalize experiences, and uncover new revenue opportunities through AI.

More information about EXL’s AWS Generative AI Competency status and its comprehensive range of data and AI solutions can be found here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.