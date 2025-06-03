Slick Slide Overcomes Competitor Challenges to Win Two UK Dry Slide Technology Patents, Powering Success of Slick City Action Park Attractions

Global Intellectual Property Portfolio Expands Despite Competitor Challenges

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a clear win for innovation and intellectual property, Slick Slide , a trailblazer in the slide industry and the dedicated manufacturing and R&D arm of Slick City Action Park , today announced a significant intellectual property victory over its competitors, with the grant of two key UK utility patents. The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) granted UK patents GB2618973 and GB2623710 on May 27, 2025, following rigorous examination and despite numerous challenges from competitors. The issuance of these patents marks a significant victory for Slick Slide, underscoring the unique advancements of Slick Slide's innovative sliding solutions.

These patent grants are a testament to Slick Slide's pioneering work, particularly given the meticulous examination process that included challenges in the form of eight distinct third-party submissions (typically made by competitors trying to thwart the granting of the patents and circumvent their restrictions). Slick Slide argued that the submissions were unpersuasive and responded by effectively showcasing the novelty and inventiveness of its dry slide technology. The UKIPO agreed, granting UK patents GB2618973 and GB2623710, which will serve as a strong precedent globally for the future of Slick Slide and Slick City’s cutting-edge products and associated intellectual property.

Slick Slide has been aggressive in defending its intellectual property, with 63 patents and patent applications filed globally, and counting. The company has already leveraged its IP portfolio to secure favorable settlements, which serve to strengthen the unrivaled experience within every Slick City Action Park. Its recent success in the UK underscores the strength and originality of Slick Slide’s dry slide technology, especially as the U.S. patent directed to the dry slide technology (issued on June 4, 2024) is facing a post grant review requested by Urban Air (through UATP IP, LLC), a common practice by competitors. Backed by a growing franchise footprint, proprietary R&D and a firm legal stance on protecting innovation, Slick Slide and Slick City continue to lead the category it helped reinvent.

“Slick Slide began as a dream in my garage with Serena Greene, my partner in both life and business, and the principal designer behind both Slick Slide and Slick City. It’s our relentless passion project to truly revolutionize attractions with unparalleled safety and innovation,” said Gary Schmit, founder of Slick Slide and co-founder of Slick City Action Park. “What began as a mission to revolutionize attractions has evolved into a patented innovation setting new industry standards. These UK patent grants are an unequivocal triumph, affirming our leadership and sending a clear message: we will vigorously defend our innovations. This is a huge victory for Slick Slide, a safeguard for Slick City’s unique offerings and a crucial step in ensuring the long-term success and protection of every single one of our franchisees.”

Slick Slide’s revolutionary dry slide technology has redefined what many once considered a dated amusement, the classic dry slide. By reimagining the classic dry slide with modern engineering and materials, Slick Slide has reintroduced dry slides as high-performance attractions suitable for action parks and high-throughput family entertainment venues.

With success comes persons and entities seeking to capitalize on Slick Slide’s I.P. and innovation. This is nothing new to Slick Slide; the brand has been defending successfully for years to date, and legally, has had a 100% success rate thus far. Slick Slide realizes the value of what has been created and continues to create. Gary Schmit continues, “Slick Slide will spare no expense defending what is rightfully ours. Copycats at all levels, domestically and internationally, have been and will be aggressively pursued at every level.”

Slick City, the world’s first indoor slide park using proprietary dry slide technology, was founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit. Known for delivering the thrill of a waterslide without the water, Slick City offers a unique, high-speed experience unlike anything else on the market. With safety as a core value, the brand supports franchisees with strong operational standards to ensure a safe, exciting environment for all guests.

To learn more about Slick City Action Park, visit www.slickcity.com and to learn more about Slick Slide, visit www.slickslide.com

About Slick Slide:

Slick Slide stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the slide industry through its groundbreaking "Dry Slide Technology." The company's multidisciplinary team of experts has dedicated years of expertise to create exhilarating slide designs that defy conventional limits. To learn more visit www.slickslide.com .

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City's mission is to combine proprietary, “We’ve gotta do that!” attractions with an exceptional guest experience to inspire, engage and entertain thrill seekers of all ages. Slick City offers a first-of-its-kind experience as the world’s “waterless slide park” and unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, it is truly made for everyone. Slick Slide, in collaboration with Slick City, is constantly working on what’s next, unveiling new slides and other attractions frequently and focusing on keeping all innovation processes in-house, with 63 patents and patent applications filed for their proprietary slides and ride vehicles so far, and counting. Slick City has 60 locations open or signed across 27 states, and continues to build momentum. The brand is eager to continue expanding throughout the U.S. and is looking for potential franchise owners who are experienced in business management, family entertainment, or franchise industries. To find the closest location near you or to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.slickcity.com .

