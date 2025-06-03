Agentic Commerce Will Reshape Payments; Javelin Strategy & Research Outlines the Road Ahead

Insights from eight distinct areas across the payments ecosystem delivers a 360 view for navigating agentic commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Javelin Strategy & Research, part of the Escalent Group, launched Here Come the AI Agents–Agenti c Commerce: The Javelin 360 View , a first-of-its-kind bundled report that unites insights from across eight of Javelin’s payments research areas. Agentic commerce is poised to reshape the future of payments as intelligent agents begin to take over decision-making and transactions for consumers. These digital tools act on a user's behalf to handle purchases and everyday tasks, raising urgent questions and prompting a need for evolution across the payments ecosystem.

Amid the headlines celebrating the rise of AI-powered agents, Here Come the AI Agents takes a more grounded view. The series explores not just what’s possible but also what’s practical, highlighting the infrastructure, identity authentication, and regulatory hurdles that must be overcome before agentic commerce becomes mainstream. As major players like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal unveil early capabilities, this report helps industry leaders separate signal from noise and prepare for what’s next.

“The industry is making it appear as if the future has arrived, packaged like a fancy carbon fiber bicycle with every available feature,” said Jordan Hirschfield, Director of Prepaid Payments at Javelin Strategy & Research. “In reality, agentic commerce is still in its early stages and needs transactional training wheels.”

This report was developed for payments leaders, issuers, merchants, and technology providers seeking to understand how agentic commerce will affect their business holistically. Drawing on expertise from eight research areas—Emerging Payments, Prepaid Payments, Credit Payments, Merchant Payments, Technology & Infrastructure, Digital Assets & Cryptocurrency, Commercial & Enterprise Payments, and Fraud Management—the report provides a comprehensive and unified view of this nascent and evolving landscape.

Key questions discussed in the series include what types of payment solutions agentic commerce will require, how existing rails might adapt, and where new models like stablecoins fit in. The report also explores how evolving roles, regulatory clarity, and identity verification will shape adoption of agentic commerce across the payment stack.

“Lurking behind all of the fanfare is the bigger claim that agentified commerce represents something different from plain old commerce or the more recent e-commerce,” said Christopher Miller, Lead Emerging Payments Analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research. “The implication is you must act and everyone must adopt or die. But the reality is more granular than that, requiring thoughtful analysis and a strategic approach.”

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of the Escalent Group, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, and fraud & security. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com.

