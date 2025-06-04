Global Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market size has witnessed robust growth over recent years. From a market cap of $30.22 billion in 2024, the market size is poised to increase to $32.39 billion in 2025, highlighting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the rising practice of traditional herbal medicine, growing consumer demand for natural remedies, burgeoning early pharmaceutical formulations, increasing global trade of medicinal herbs, and the growing industrialization of botanical drugs.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market Going Forward?

Looking forward, the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market is expected to see continued strong growth. The market is projected to reach $42.34 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for natural medicines, burgeoning investments in plant-based drug research, expanding applications in chronic disease treatment, and increasing collaborations between pharma and botanical industries. Market trends likely to shape the landscape during the forecast period include AI-driven drug discovery, advanced plant tissue culture techniques, precision fermentation for plant-derived compounds, and green extraction methods for sustainable production.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23477&type=smp

What’s Driving The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market Growth?

A key driver for the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market is the growing consumer preference for natural and organic products. These products, made from naturally sourced, minimally processed ingredients devoid of synthetic chemicals and genetically modified organisms GMOs, are becoming increasingly popular due to increased health awareness and concerns over synthetic chemicals. Plant-based APIs, offering effective, chemical-free medicinal benefits, are aligning with this consumer demand for clean, safe, and sustainable healthcare solutions. This trend was reflected when, in May 2024, organic food sales soared to $61.67 billion in 2022 as reported by LETIS S.A., an Argentina-based organic products certification authority, registering a 4.3% increase from the previous period. Other organic products managed to add $5.906 billion to total sales, growing by 1.6%.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market?

The main players in the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market include Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Koninklijke DSM NV, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Seppic, Indena SpA, PAI Pharma, Centroflora Group, Alkaloids Corporation, SCL Lifesciences Ltd, Alchem International Pvt Ltd, AMGIS Lifescience Ltd, C2 Pharma, PhytoHealth Corp, Bright Green Corporation, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Brains Bioceutical Corp, Organotechnie, HimPharm.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market?

Progressive companies in the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market are focusing on innovative products such as plant-based squalene to provide sustainable and ethical alternatives to traditional animal-derived sources. An excellent alternative to shark-derived squalene, plant-based squalene is derived from plants like amaranth, olives, and sugarcane, and used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and vaccines. Notably, in October 2023, Evonik Industries AG launched PhytoSquene, the first GMP-quality, plant-based squalene derived from amaranth oil. This breakthrough offers a sustainable alternative to shark-derived squalene while ensuring high purity, consistency, and compliance with European Pharmacopoeia Ph. Eur. standards.

How Is The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market Segmented?

Distinguishing the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market further are its segments. The primary product types of plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API include alkaloids, glycosides, cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and terpenoids, polyphenols, saponins, among others, with alkaloids being a diverse group of naturally occurring organic compounds with mostly basic nitrogen atoms. The APIs are derived from different sources such as leaves, roots, bark, flowers, seeds, fruits, resins, gums, and other natural sources, and distributed through various channels including online retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and foodservice providers. They find applications across a range of industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, herbal-based industries, and others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Plant-Based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients API Market?

North America secured the top spot as the largest region in the plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-extracts-global-market-report

Floating Power Plant Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/floating-power-plant-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.