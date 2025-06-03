GEX Management Expands Strategic Growth Model to Include PE Portfolio Value Creation Partnerships

DALLAS, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based management consulting company GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) has announced a significant strategic expansion as part of its long-term growth roadmap. The company will now begin partnering with private equity firms to provide operational support and strategic guidance across portfolio companies, unlocking new avenues for growth and enterprise value creation.

As part of this expansion, GEX Management will serve as the exclusive consulting partner to a lower middle market-focused private equity aggregator fund. The fund is actively engaging with acquisition targets across a range of industries. Sri Vanamali, CEO of GEX Management, is working directly with the investors involved — a group comprised of respected industry leaders with deep sector expertise — to support the identification and scaling of high-potential businesses.

“This partnership represents a natural extension of GEX’s consulting expertise and our commitment to long-term value creation,” said Sri Vanamali, CEO of GEX Management. “We are excited to be playing a hands-on role in helping shape the growth trajectories of these portfolio companies and contributing to sustainable enterprise development.”

Through this partnership, GEX Management will be actively involved in advising on operational strategy, organizational build-out, and go-to-market execution for companies across key sectors including:

Healthcare Services: Behavioral health, home health agencies, specialty practice management, hospice care, telehealth providers, healthcare staffing, and healthcare technology

Enterprise Technology: SaaS platforms, product engineering, managed service providers (MSPs), and digital infrastructure

Business Services: Staffing, consulting, HR and compliance outsourcing, and financial back-office solutions

Consumer & Retail: E-commerce, specialty retail, and differentiated consumer product companies

Niche Manufacturing: Precision manufacturing, custom fabrication, and component production with strong IP or cost advantages

Logistics & Distribution: 3PL services, warehousing, last-mile logistics, and transportation management

The range of investments contemplated by the aggregator fund includes platform companies with EBITDA ranging from sub-$1 million to $20 million, and revenue between $1 million and $200 million. Targeted exit valuations for these portfolio companies are expected to range from $15 million to $300 million in total enterprise value (TEV).

The engagement is expected to contribute significantly to GEX Management’s topline revenue growth as its consulting role expands across the fund’s growing portfolio. While GEX’s primary involvement will be advisory in nature, the structure also allows for selective co-investment opportunities in cases where strategic alignment and long-term value creation are evident.

As GEX Management continues to evolve, this expansion represents a major milestone in its journey toward becoming a premier value creation partner within the private equity ecosystem.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high-end Strategy and Enterprise Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

John Godwin

Director, Client Relations

Email: info@gexmanagement.com

