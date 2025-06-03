Unframe Appoints Jacquelyn Goldberg as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Global Growth

Goldberg joins as demand surges for Unframe’s Managed AI Delivery Platform; will lead expansion across enterprise sales, strategic accounts, and channel partnerships

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unframe, the Managed AI Delivery Platform for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Jacquelyn Goldberg as Vice President of Sales. A seasoned revenue leader with a track record of building and scaling teams at high-growth B2B SaaS companies, Goldberg will lead Unframe’s global sales organization as the company rapidly expands to meet growing enterprise demand.

Goldberg brings over a decade of experience driving go-to-market efforts at the intersection of AI, data, and enterprise software. She has held senior sales leadership roles at Sama, Button, and PebblePost, where she built and led teams serving Fortune 500 clients in complex, high-stakes enterprise environments. At Sama, she oversaw global commercial efforts and led strategic enterprise engagements, helping customers move beyond experimentation toward scalable AI adoption.

“Unframe is solving a real and urgent problem for enterprises,” said Goldberg. “The ability to say the use case and get a working solution without long build cycles, risky investments, or rigid tools is exactly what companies need right now. The platform’s unique modular architecture, seamless integration with modern enterprise environments, and commitment to delivering value first really stood out to me. I’m excited to help scale an organization that can meet that demand and deepen relationships with customers and partners alike.”

In her new role, Goldberg will lead Unframe’s global sales strategy, including enterprise sales, channel partnerships and revenue operations.

“Jacquelyn is a force multiplier,” said Shay Levi, CEO and Co-Founder of Unframe. “She brings the leadership, urgency, and customer empathy we need to scale - and she knows what it takes to build trusted relationships inside complex enterprises. With her leading the charge, we’re in a strong position to continue our momentum.”

Unframe emerged from stealth in April 2025 with $50 million in funding from top-tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, and Third Point Ventures. Since launch, the company has partnered with dozens of global enterprises and continues to see strong demand for its ability to deliver tailored AI solutions in days.

The company is actively hiring across sales, partnerships, and go-to-market functions, with a focus on growing a global team under Goldberg’s leadership.

About Unframe

Unframe is the Managed AI Delivery Platform that helps enterprises get tailored, production-ready AI solutions in days—not months. Built on a modular architecture of powerful building blocks, Unframe delivers accurate, integrated solutions for real-world enterprise challenges. Unframe solutions can run securely on-prem, in private cloud, or SaaS—no model training or fine-tuning required. With no upfront cost and an outcome-based pricing model, Unframe makes it easy to try solutions risk-free and scale what works. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with a global presence in Tel Aviv and Berlin.

