ConnectWise, Microsoft, and Pax8 Launch Integrated Cybersecurity and Endpoint Management Solution for MSPs

New offering available through Pax8 simplifies delivery of Microsoft and ConnectWise services, empowering MSP partners to scale faster, reduce complexity, and deliver value to SMB clients

TAMPA, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at IT Nation Secure , ConnectWise , in partnership with Microsoft and Pax8, announced the launch of a new integrated solution designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) deliver more secure and efficient IT services to their SMB clients. Available through Pax8, the solution includes ConnectWise RMM Pro, MDR for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and M365, and the ConnectWise Backup and Security Dashboards (formerly Backup360 and Security360).

This offering, officially named ConnectWise Endpoint Management & Security for M365, gives MSPs a turnkey way to manage, secure, and automate endpoint environments with greater visibility and less operational overhead — all while simplifying procurement, provisioning, and billing through the Pax8 marketplace.

“This collaboration reflects the best of what ConnectWise, Microsoft, and Pax8 each bring to the table,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “We’re combining enterprise-grade security, automation, and monitoring into a single, easily consumable solution for MSPs. This is about empowering partners to scale faster, reduce complexity, and deliver real value to their clients in a world of growing cyber threats.”

What’s Included:

Microsoft 365 Business Premium: Productivity, security, and compliance features including EDR, mail filtering, vulnerability scanning, SaaS app usage detection, and policy enforcement

RMM Pro with intelligent alerts, Intune integration, and basic network monitoring, as well as RPA Starter with workflow builder, 24 pre-built templates, and the Hyperautomation dashboard

MDR for Microsoft Defender (Endpoint + M365): 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response powered by the ConnectWise SOC

ConnectWise Backup and Security Dashboard: A unified view of backup and cybersecurity posture across tools and endpoints, enabling faster, more informed decisions

“At Microsoft, helping our customers stay secure is the highest priority. To support our SMB enterprises, our goal is to equip partners with the best-in-class security solutions,” said Erwin Visser, General Manager, Microsoft. “Microsoft 365 Business Premium delivers security capabilities typically reserved for large Enterprises, and when combined with ConnectWise Automation and SOC services, MSPs can deliver powerful security-first experiences to their clients.”

“This is exactly the kind of ecosystem innovation Pax8 was built to support,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “With a single solution, MSPs can now access Microsoft licensing, endpoint security, automation, and managed detection and response — all integrated and all available through our marketplace.”

The new solution is being showcased at IT Nation Secure in Orlando this week and will also be featured at Pax8 Beyond later this month. MSPs can learn more or begin provisioning the package now via Pax8.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

