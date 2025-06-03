Carahsoft Advances Connectivity Innovations in the Public Sector With 2025 5G Event Portfolio

RESTON, Va., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its 5G initiatives for 2025, following a year of significant progress in enhancing next-generation wireless tech across the Public Sector.

In 2024, Carahsoft’s 5G team expanded its Public Sector support through new and longstanding partnerships with industry leaders including Nokia, Intel, Ericsson, Druid and Dell Technologies. These collaborations drove digital transformation initiatives that advanced customer service efficiency, improved solution delivery and supported Federal mission objectives. The team onboarded seven new 5G vendors, expanded its 5G line card, published a comprehensive 5G eBook and co-hosted the 2nd Annual 5G Summit with FedInsider, attracting more than 250 registrants and more than 100 attendees. Carahsoft also sponsored and participated in the Potomac Officers Club 5G Summit and the FutureG for Defense Summit.

Year to date, the team has onboarded an additional seven 5G vendors and launched a new webinar series focused on how 5G, 5G-Advanced and edge computing are transforming mission-critical communications, autonomous systems and tactical edge operations. Building on this momentum, Carahsoft’s 2025 events portfolio reinforces their commitment to connectivity in the Public Sector.

“5G is more than just faster connectivity, it is a catalyst for innovation across Government,” said Mark Demerse, Director of Carahsoft’s 5G Solutions Vertical. “We’re excited to work alongside our resellers and partners to help agencies harness the power of 5G to modernize operations, enhance communication and ultimately support mission readiness. As 5G continues to grow, we’re committed to making these advanced technologies more accessible to the Public Sector.”

Top 5G Events for Government in 2025:

2025 UTC Telecom & Technology Conference

Date: Monday -Thursday, June 16-19

Location: Long Beach, CA

Details: Connect with industry experts and peers at this premier event designed for information and communication technology (ICT) professionals and partners. Attendees will engage in immersive learning and networking, including pre-conference training, workshops, roundtables and expert-led summits focused on utility modernization. Through partnerships with premier and gold sponsors including Nokia and Ciena, Carahsoft supports the advancement of cutting-edge solutions for utility modernization and network performance at the 2025 UTC Telecom & Technology Conference.

Carahsoft | Public Sector 5G Summit

Date: Friday, August 22

Location: Reston, VA

Details: Join Carahsoft for the 2nd Annual Public Sector 5G Summit: Create Opportunities for Innovation, Carahsoft’s in-person event dedicated to exploring the latest advancements in 5G technology and its impact on Public Sector missions. Attendees will gain valuable insights into 5G network rollouts, explore how emerging technologies are transforming connectivity in the Government and look ahead to the possibilities of 6G.

Past 5G Events for Government in 2025:

Future G for Defense Summit

Date: Wednesday - Thursday, March 26-27

Location: Alexandria, VA

Details: Convening leaders from the DoD, Federal Government, industry and academia, DSI’s 2nd Annual Future G for Defense Summit explored a wide range of 5G and wireless technology solutions. The event focused on the objectives and goals around the adoption of groundbreaking commercial 5G and future generations of network technology (NextG) in support of the Warfighter. Serving as a distribution partner for T-Mobile and MITRE, Carahsoft played a key role in expanding 5G connectivity in the Public Sector.

OFC 2025

Date: Sunday, March 30 - Thursday, April 3

Location: San Francisco, CA

Details: With more than 13,000 registrants from more than 80 countries and more than 600 companies, OFC 2025 stood out as the main event for industry professionals and the global hub for innovation and collaboration. Attendees explored modern technologies, innovative optical networking solutions, specialty fiber products, optical components, devices, systems, test equipment and software. Carahsoft, alongside Nokia and Infinera, hosted attendees at the Full Spectrum Rock n Roll Party and concert on April 2nd following the event, which acted as a prime opportunity to network and celebrate the latest in 5G communications.

Smart Cities Connect: Spring Conference and Expo

Date: Monday - Wednesday, April 14-16

Location: San Antonio, TX

Details: Smart cities are becoming a reality, tackling urban challenges through advanced infrastructure and technology. This spring, thought leaders, urban planners and industry experts came together to explore strategies for sustainable urban transformation. Key sessions highlighted open smart solutions and urban infrastructure advancements. Carahsoft accelerated digital transformation by providing connectivity and secure communication solutions, equipping Government agencies with the latest innovations through partnerships with Intel, Dell, Nvidia, and AWS among others.

International Telecoms Week 2025

Date: Monday - Wednesday, May 5-7

Location: National Harbor, MD

Details: Carahsoft was proud to support International Telecoms Week 2025 alongside sponsoring partners Nokia, Infinera and T-Mobile. The event brought together leaders from across the digital infrastructure landscape to explore innovations in connectivity and telecommunications. The Carahsoft Team engaged with industry thought leaders and attendees to discuss how next-generation technologies are shaping the future of global communications.

Connectivity Expo 2025

Date: Monday - Wednesday, May 12-14

Location: Chicago, IL

Details: With over 200 sponsors and exhibitors, Connectivity Expo (Connect (X)) was the premier event for connectivity professionals, highlighting the latest advancements in 5G, fiber and wireless technologies. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Carahsoft’s exclusive partners and speakers, including Sergio Adames (T-Mobile), Tanveer Saad (Nokia) and Will Adams (T-Mobile), as they shared insights on the future of digital infrastructure and Public Sector connectivity.

For more information on Carahsoft’s 5G initiatives and upcoming events, read our latest blog post, “The Top 10 5G Events for Government in 2025” or contact 5G@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading 5G solutions, visit Carahsoft’s 5G solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for 5G, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.