Conductor Launches Revolutionary AI Platform to Accelerate Content & Amplify AI Visibility

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the leading website optimization and intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Conductor AI, the next generation of its industry-leading technology. Conductor AI is purpose-built to empower marketing and digital teams with everything they need to ensure their brand is discoverable in generative AI answer engines (e.g. ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini) and traditional search.

As search transforms, Conductor is delivering the clarity and power enterprises need. "We’re at the starting line of the biggest change in search since Conductor was founded," said Seth Besmertnik, Co-Founder and CEO of Conductor. "While the landscape is evolving rapidly, the opportunity for brands to connect with customers is greater than ever. We’re saying goodbye to blue links. Instead, AI engines are speaking on your behalf – influenced by your brand’s content– making your content more important than ever.”

Key innovations inside Conductor AI include:

Measure visibility and market share performance in AI engines with market-leading accuracy. Conductor AI’s the first solution tracking topic visibility with the same techniques as AI answer engines (e.g. ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini) for unmatched insights.

with market-leading accuracy. Conductor AI’s the first solution tracking topic visibility with the same techniques as AI answer engines (e.g. ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini) for unmatched insights. Identify critical content gaps with the industry’s first AI topical authority map . Conductor AI reads your content to build topics, evaluates authority in each, and orchestrates content strategies to capture authority.

with the industry’s first AI topical authority map Conductor AI reads your content to build topics, evaluates authority in each, and orchestrates content strategies to capture authority. Automatically generate winning content with a content copilot specializing in AI LLM visibility, pairing rich industry data with real-time content and competitor signals.

with a content copilot specializing in AI LLM visibility, pairing rich industry data with real-time content and competitor signals. Score and predict the AI potential of content, ensuring high-quality content at scale. Flawlessly maintain compliance, address audience questions and intent, and optimize for AI bot discovery.

content at scale. Flawlessly maintain compliance, address audience questions and intent, and optimize for AI bot discovery. Automate linking suggestions and creation as Conductor AI instantly identifies and suggests the best links for your page using a complete extraction of your site’s content, so you don’t have to.

as Conductor AI instantly identifies and suggests the best links for your page using a complete extraction of your site’s content, so you don’t have to. Monitor content for AI indexing in real-time, seeing when and where bots interact with your content and how you can optimize to maximize discoverability.

In Q4 2024, Conductor released its state-of-the-art data engine to solve the data challenges that have held the search industry back. It seamlessly connects audience, search, technical, competitor, content, and customer integrated data (GA, GSC, etc.) with Conductor’s leading proprietary global dataset and real-time content signals.

Running on this new data foundation, Conductor AI equips marketers with the fast and flexible workflows required to keep teams productive and competitive in 2025. Plus, by layering best-in-class AI techniques like retrieval augmented generation (RAG) on top, Conductor AI has all the context to deliver high-impact insights.

"Great AI requires great data, it’s a simple truth. Conductor has 10+ years of data and insights on what makes content successful in search. That also means 10+ years of experience learning how to leverage this data – transforming it into actionable content strategies and feedback on how they perform, so we can continuously refine and optimize for even better results,” added Wei Zheng, Chief Product Officer at Conductor. "With our new unified dataset making it all instantly retrievable, purpose-built prompts specially engineered for AI visibility and authority, real-time monitoring on top, we are redefining what’s possible when it comes to content quality and insight accuracy.”

Conductor AI marks a new milestone for the industry, reflecting another chapter in Conductor's long-standing leadership as a key innovator. Since 2020, every customer dollar has been reinvested in research and development as Conductor continues to execute its multi-year vision. The goal – a platform powerful enough to deliver the research, generation, reporting, and monitoring experiences world-class brands deserve.

About Conductor

Conductor is the only enterprise Website Optimization & Intelligence platform that unifies 10+ years of proprietary website data with AI that’s purpose-built to power high-performance content generation, real-time website monitoring, and enterprise AEO/SEO. Conductor’s technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive brand visibility across Google, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and more. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Zoom.

