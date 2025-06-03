Bryan Post Brings Trauma-Informed Parenting Workshop to Stockton on June 13

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 13, 2025, trauma expert and Post Institute founder Bryan Post will lead a live, in-person workshop in Stockton, California, as part of his ongoing From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour. Known for his pioneering work in trauma-informed care, Post brings decades of insight to this trauma-informed parenting event in Stockton, designed to help adoptive families, educators, and mental health professionals respond to behavioral challenges with empathy, not fear.

The From Fear to Love workshop introduces participants to a new model of caregiving—one that shifts the focus from control to connection. Bryan Post emphasizes that behavior is often a form of communication rooted in trauma, not defiance. In this Stockton session, attendees will explore the neurological and emotional foundations of behavior, gaining practical strategies to create emotionally safe homes and classrooms for children impacted by early adversity.

The adoptive parenting support workshop in Stockton, CA will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, offering attendees a dynamic mix of education, real-life scenarios, and live Q&A. Bryan Post’s teaching style blends science and story, ensuring that each participant leaves with tools they can immediately apply at home or in their practice. Topics include de-escalation techniques, attachment-based interventions, and strategies for reducing caregiver burnout.

Stockton was chosen as a key stop on the From Fear to Love tour for its diverse communities and growing demand for trauma-informed parenting resources. As families continue to navigate behavioral issues and emotional recovery in the post-pandemic era, this in-person event provides an opportunity for connection, learning, and local support. The training meets caregivers where they are—regardless of background—and offers guidance rooted in empathy, science, and lived experience.

Bryan Post is one of the nation’s leading voices in trauma-informed care and adoptive parenting. An adoptee himself and a trained therapist, he has worked with thousands of families worldwide through his books, clinical programs, and live events. As the founder of the Post Institute, Post’s work centers on understanding the neurological impact of trauma and equipping caregivers with the tools to build lasting emotional connections.

This trauma-informed care event Stockton California is open to parents, educators, social workers, and community leaders seeking concrete strategies for navigating trauma-related behaviors. Registration includes access to the full four-hour workshop, a participant toolkit, and printed resources. Those interested can reserve a seat through the Fear to Love website. Space is limited, and early sign-up is encouraged to ensure availability.

The From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour is more than a series of events—it's a movement to reshape how we understand and respond to childhood trauma. As Bryan Post continues across California, each city stop adds momentum to the growing call for connection-based caregiving. The Stockton event marks another step toward building more resilient families, informed professionals, and communities rooted in compassion.

