Western Star Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds of CAD $555,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (the “Company” or “Western Star”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 3,700,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $555,000.

Each of the units will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant which is exercisable at $0.30 for two years. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause which states: Pursuant to the financing, in the event the Company's share price closed at a price of CAD$0.40 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days on the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company may accelerate the term of the Eligible Warrants to a period of 30 days commencing 7 days after the last premium trading day with notice given to the warrant holders in writing or by news release. All securities issued under the Offering and including Warrants will be subject to a four (4) month holding period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to define high priority drill targets at its flagship Western Star Project, general working capital and market awareness. The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the CSE, as well as execution of formal documentation.

About Western Star Resources

Western Star Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. The company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders. The company currently owns nine non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,797 hectares, which are located within the Revelstoke mining division of British Columbia. The Western Star property group is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Revelstoke, B.C., and roughly 10 kilometers north of the abandoned community of Camborne.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information”. In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

