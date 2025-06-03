First Manitoba Drinking Water Interns Graduate

For the Indigenous participants of a recently-wrapped water internship, Graduation is just the beginning.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is Indigenous History Month, and the graduation of 11 new Indigenous water operators marks a reason to celebrate.

The graduates, from seven communities in the Interlake Reserves Tribal Council (IRTC), have completed Water First Education & Training Inc.’s 15-month Drinking Water Internship and are now certified with Class 1 water treatment and wastewater credentials, which will allow them to pursue further certification and employment as water operators.





Above: Water First Graduates pose with Council Members from the IRTC communities.

This cohort represents the inaugural Water First internship to take place in Manitoba.

For Walter Spence of Peguis First Nation, the training he gained during the internship will support and enhance his current position. "I'm 56 years old and already work for the Public Works Department in my home community. But now I have a better understanding and additional skills to be able to make a greater contribution to my department and my community. I believe in taking care of our water and our land - without either we could not survive - and (the internship) has given me confidence that we can handle whatever comes down the pipe."

Sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities continues to be a critical issue. In Canada, 15 percent of First Nations are affected by a drinking water advisory. The challenges are complex and layered. Communities may face issues relating to infrastructure, source water quality, or people to manage water systems – or more than one of these issues at a time. Water First works with Indigenous communities that have identified education and training as part of their solution to the water crisis.





Above: IRTC interns examine water samples under a microscope during a workshop.

Originally scheduled for early May, the graduation took place after a delay due to the Manitoba wildfires that devastated the area and triggered a state of emergency in several of the IRTC communities.

Looking forward, Karl Zadnik, Chief Executive Officer of Interlake Reserves Tribal Council, said, "Celebrating today marks a very special occasion. To be able to be the first in Manitoba to bring this program to our communities has been very meaningful. We've worked throughout the internship with Water First to ensure that our participants gained the skills and training they need to be certified water operators, adjusting and learning as we go. We're proud of our graduates and of the hard work they've done over the past 15 months to complete this important training and bring their knowledge back to their communities, and beyond.”





Above: Water First Graduates pose for a photo at their graduation ceremony.

Water First’s Drinking Water Internship is a paid internship that recruits Indigenous adults to the drinking water field, and helps them obtain entry-level certifications required to begin their careers in water treatment. Having qualified, local personnel also supports communities in having access to safe, clean drinking water for the long term.

Norma Prince, of Dauphin River First Nation, had this to say after reflecting on her experience: “This program surely changed my outlook on water and how important and essential it is to us. Every training we had was so interesting, and our instructors made it fun and easy to learn.”

During the 15-month internship program that began in July 2023, each intern accumulated 1,800 hours of on-the-job experience in their home community water and/or wastewater treatment plants. The interns also pursued certification in small drinking water systems and small wastewater systems, as well as Class 1 drinking water treatment. The program also included additional workshops in water quality analysis, introduction to environmental water sampling, introduction to mapping and Geographic Information Systems, as well as career readiness training.





Above: IRTC interns and Water First trainers pose with their Water Quality Analyst certificates.

After graduation, interns join the Water First Alumni Network to stay engaged, build local networks and access opportunities for ongoing professional development and peer support.

Laura Mallinson, a Water First Graduate and Water Operator in her community of Nipissing First Nation, shares this message with the recent graduates, “You will have options after you graduate; jump on all the opportunities.” She goes on to explain, “I didn’t get into water operations right away. I worked in construction and helped build the plant I now operate.” She adds that when a permanent, full-time job came up on her reserve, she was fully certified to do it thanks to the Water First internship.

John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First said, “It’s been fantastic working with the IRTC community and we appreciate their strong collaborative efforts in taking on this program. It was the sixth Drinking Water Internship that we’ve run, but the very first in Manitoba. Every province has different certification requirements and the trainers, interns and the entire community have just done such a fantastic job of navigating this, laying the foundation for future internships in Manitoba.”

To the newest Indigenous water operators in Manitoba, Mallinson says to appreciate the importance of the job and the voice it gives you. “And if you come up against challenges, continue to say your piece. Keep advocating for safe water in your community.”

This is Water First’s sixth Drinking Water Internship Program, and the first to take place outside of Ontario. To date, 65 interns from 40 Indigenous communities have graduated from the Drinking Water Internship Program. Since the IRTC Internship began, Water First has launched two new internships, including the new Environmental Water Internship Program.

About Interlake Reserves Tribal Council Inc. (IRTC):

The Interlake Reserves Tribal Council Inc. consists of a partnership of seven (7) Manitoba Interlake communities working together to advance our collective well-being of members from the following communities:

Dauphin River First Nation

Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation

Lake Manitoba First Nation

Lake St. Martin First Nation

Little Saskatchewan First Nation

Peguis First Nation

Pinaymootang First Nation

www.irtc.ca

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with over 90 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo

