SIOS Technology Announces New Distribution Agreement with Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions customers will gain access to advanced high availability solutions to ensure continuous operation of critical applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). This partnership will enable Climb to distribute SIOS DataKeeper and SIOS LifeKeeper products to its extensive network of reseller partners across the Americas region.

SIOS delivers innovative high availability and disaster recovery solutions that protect critical applications from downtime and data loss. SIOS LifeKeeper provides automated failover clustering, ensuring continuous operation of essential applications, while SIOS DataKeeper offers real-time replication for high availability and disaster recovery in both cloud and on-premises environments. Together, these solutions help businesses maintain uptime, safeguard data integrity, and achieve seamless business continuity.

“Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading HA and DR solutions to a broader audience,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “With Climb’s expertise in connecting innovative technologies with reseller partners, we are excited to expand access to our solutions and help organizations achieve greater resiliency and reliability.”

“Climb Channel Solutions specializes in delivering emerging and established IT technologies, offering flexible financing, real-time quoting, and best-in-class channel operations to drive speed to market and exceptional service,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “This partnership enhances Climb’s portfolio of technology offerings, equipping customers with critical solutions that ensure business continuity and operational efficiency.”

