From Vision to Take Off: Aeroates Celebrates Launch and Women in Aviation Event at SmartCity Malta

Aeroates CEO, Giovanna Mirabile, during her speech in the Launch of Aeroates at SmartCity Malta Dr Katya De Giovanni, during her speech in the Launch of Aeroates at SmartCity Malta

Aeroates launches new office at Smartcity Malta, marking growth in aviation workforce solutions and celebrating women's roles in the industry.

It is a fully blown HR department targeting aviation companies.” — Giovanna Mirabile

KALKARA, MALTA, MALTA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeroates has officially opened its doors to its new offices at SmartCity Malta. This is an exciting moment for the company, stakeholders, and the aviation industry. The launch event, which was partnered with Women in Aviation Malta, was held on the 15th of May and brought together aviation professionals, industry leaders, and gender equality advocates to celebrate and reflect on the future of this industry.With the Aeroates team steadily growing, in parallel, they plan to increase their aviation crew members from 1,200 to 1,800 by the end of the year. To reach this goal, Aeroates is already making moves and has already established itself as a new strong force in the aviation workforce solutions area across Europe. As highlighted during the event, they offer support to a wide range of commercial and private aviation clients and are committed to delivering services with a strong focus on people and quality.Aeroates is rethinking how the aviation sector approaches human resources, compliance, and talent development. Its people-first approach is already setting it apart, with solutions that focus on values, well-being, and long-term success. The new headquarters in SmartCity, Malta’s hub for innovation, reflects the company’s forward-looking vision. A skilled team of HR and compliance professionals is already in place, with plans to grow as the business expands.The event was opened by Ms. Sawers, the founder and Managing Director at Women in Aviation Malta. Ms. Sawers explained the importance of such an event as it raised more awareness on the importance of women's empowerment within the aviation industry, a highly male-dominated sector.Member of Parliament, Dr Katya De Giovanni, was also at the event to address the audience. She spoke about important industry statistics, her experience within the industry, and what she is doing to help promote equal opportunities. Her speech ended with positive and motivational words for the audience to keep building more awareness and that their ‘achievements are not just personal milestones, but beacons lighting the path for others’.Afterwards, Aeroates' CEO, Giovanna Mirabile, described to the audience who Aeroates is, what professional services they offer, as well as how her experience aligns perfectly well with the goals they have set out for the near future. She went on to explain what aviation HR is, by stating that "It is a fully blown HR department targeting aviation companies". Ms. Mirabille also highlighted the need to make leadership more accessible to women and to foster a workplace culture that puts people first.The event was more than just a company launch. It was a celebration of progress and a call to action for the aviation industry to embrace change. A live audience survey on the future of women in aviation sparked thoughtful conversations that will help shape future initiatives.As a final speaker, Aeroates’ HR & Compliance Manager, Tracy Gerada Ciantar, held an interactive discussion with the audience on the current difficulties for women in aviation. With many voicing their concerns about stereotypes and difficulty in finding employers accepting their job applications. This gave a clear insight into the daily challenges women face in the aviation industry, highlighting that there is more work to be done to raise awareness.The evening ended with a relaxed networking event in the SmartCity conference area, giving attendees a chance to connect, share ideas, and build new relationships.With its new home, its growing team, and bold mission, Aeroates has officially taken flight. The successful launch event set the tone for what promises to be a meaningful journey toward transforming how talent is supported and leadership is developed in aviation.Navigating the Future – Building Tomorrow’s Aviation WorkforceAbout AeroatesFounded with a vision to transform the future of aviation recruitment and HR technology, Aeroates is dedicated to supporting the aviation sector with innovative, data-driven workforce solutions.Aeroates focuses on:We serve only the aviation sector. That means sharper insight, faster solutions, and deeper understanding.Our team combines operational know-how with HR excellence, ensuring workforce stability and performance.We bring clarity and assurance in navigating EASA and employment laws.Our team handles short- and long-term scheduling, disruption management, and rostering — as an extension of your ops team.From mental health support to paperless onboarding and carbon-conscious practices, we champion people and the planet.We grow with our clients, investing in long-term relationships built on trust, transparency, and tangible results.

