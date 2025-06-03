NIP Group to Participate in Maxim Group’s “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (“NIP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that the Company’s Co-CEO, Hicham Chahine, has been invited to speak at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key executives from diverse businesses who are focused on technology and how it will impact the growth of their companies.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

About NIP Group

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, and hospitality, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIP Group Inc.

Investor Relations: ir@nipgroup.gg

Public Relations: pr@nipgroup.gg

Legal Disclaimer:

