MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for May 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company that leverages high-intensity compute, such as bitcoin mining, to monetize excess energy and optimize power management, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for May 2025.

Management Commentary

"May was a record-breaking month for MARA with 282 blocks won, a 38% increase over April and a new monthly high," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Our total bitcoin holdings surpassed 49,000 BTC during May and the 950 bitcoin produced were the most since the halving event in April 2024.

"Our fully integrated tech stack is a key differentiator, and MARA Pool is the only self-owned and operated mining pool among public miners, offering greater control and efficiency. Operating our pool means no fees to external operators and retention of the full value of block rewards. Production in May also benefitted from block reward luck. Since launch, MARA Pool’s block reward luck has outperformed the network average by over 10%, contributing to our industry-leading block production.

"We remain laser-focused on transforming MARA into a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company. We believe this model gives us tighter operational control, improves cost-efficiency, and makes us more resilient to shifts in the broader economy."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 5/31/2025 4/30/2025 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 282 205 38 % BTC Produced 950 705 35 % Average BTC Produced per Day 30.7 23.5 31 % Share of available miner rewards 2 6.5 % 5.1 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.5 % 1.3 % NM Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1 58.3 57.3 2.0 %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of May 31, 2025, the Company held a total of 49,179 BTC*. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in May.

*Includes loaned and collateralized bitcoin

