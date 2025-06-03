GrowGeneration to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8-10, 2025

DENVER, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty retailer of hydroponic and organic gardening products, today announced that Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Michael Salaman, President & Co-Founder, Greg Sanders, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Koch, Vice President of Sales, will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held on June 8-10, 2025, in Chicago.

Mr. Lampert and Mr. Koch will participate in a panel discussion titled “Can the Sun Compete with the Socket? Greenhouse vs Indoor in the Fight for Premium Pricing” on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. Central Time.

The Company will host 1x1 meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Benzinga representative or email GrowGen@kcsa.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.

Contacts:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson

Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

E: GrowGen@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.