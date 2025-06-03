VIPER NextGen Solution from Intrado Revolutionizes Emergency Response Communications

Next Generation 9-1-1 Cloud Native Call Handling Solution Expands Availability, Accelerates Deployments, and Enables AI Powered Translation

LONGMONT, Colo., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency communications technology, today announced the availability of VIPER NextGen™, a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) call handling solution offering enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities, including real-time transcription and translation. The intuitive, cloud native platform enables 9-1-1 telecommunicators to operate from anywhere while providing life-saving features to PSAPs everywhere.

“VIPER NextGen was designed with the future in mind,” said Jeremy DeMar, Senior Manager, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Intrado. “The flexible platform is incredibly robust with georedundant failover, critical cybersecurity protocols, and local survivability built in. We designed a solution that’s easy to deploy, learn, and upgrade with future enhancements, enabling even small PSAPs with limited resources to get up and running quickly. And while it works with AT&T and other i3 ESInets, we wanted to bring this new technology to legacy networks as well. VIPER NextGen also supports CAMA and RFAI, enabling cloud call handling adoption in areas previously unable to do so.”

VIPER NextGen offers an easy to use, map centric interface which simplifies workflows and reduces response time. In addition, VIPER NextGen facilitates rapid onboarding of new 9-1-1 call takers, delivering an average 90% reduction in onboarding time. Innovative AI-driven tools are baked right into the VIPER NextGen solution. PSAPs can now take advantage of automated two-way voice and text translation in over 40 languages, enabling emergency callers to easily converse with 9-1-1 telecommunicators. Voice-to-text transcription provides live call transcripts, delivering faster, more efficient communications both inside and outside the PSAP.

Additional key features and benefits of VIPER NextGen include:

Mission Critical Availability. Georedundant, Active-Active Failover provides seamless, hitless protection, delivering industry leading high availability to PSAPs and the residents they serve.

Georedundant, Active-Active Failover provides seamless, hitless protection, delivering industry leading high availability to PSAPs and the residents they serve. Enhanced Security. Zero Trust architecture helps defend against security breaches and cyberattacks.

Zero Trust architecture helps defend against security breaches and cyberattacks. Powerful Multimedia Tools. With permission, 9-1-1 telecommunicators can access photos and video feeds from a caller’s device for more precise responses.

With permission, 9-1-1 telecommunicators can access photos and video feeds from a caller’s device for more precise responses. Faster Responses. AI transcription as well as voice and text translation capabilities enable faster, more accurate information and improved outcomes.

"Emergency communications technology must continue to advance to meet evolving public safety demands, and platforms like Intrado’s VIPER NextGen are driving the entire sector forward in our mission to serve and protect communities," said Maggie Goodrich, CEO and Co-Founder of TacLogix.

For more information about VIPER NextGen, visit: intrado.com/psap-solutions/viper-nextgen.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

Media Contact

IntradoPR@ICRInc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.