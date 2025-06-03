L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders Elevates Outdoor Living in Orlando with Motorized Retractable Screens

clearview pool cage project design screen room design of custom screen builders

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders offers motorized retractable screens, an innovative solution for Florida homeowners to enhance outdoor living spaces.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more Florida homeowners look to enhance the comfort and usability of their outdoor spaces, L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders is proud to offer an innovative solution: motorized retractable screens. These modern, automated screening systems provide an effortless way to protect outdoor living areas from sun, insects, and prying eyes—while maintaining airflow and preserving views.

With over a decade of experience and a reputation built on trust, quality, and craftsmanship, L.A. Construction continues to lead the way in custom outdoor enclosures throughout the Greater Orlando area. Their motorized screens are among the most popular additions for lanais, patios, garages, and other open-air spaces, helping homeowners enjoy Florida’s climate year-round.

Smart, Seamless Outdoor Living

Designed with today’s homeowners in mind, motorized retractable screens offer both function and style. With the touch of a button or a tap on a smartphone, these screens raise or lower instantly, allowing homeowners to switch between open-air exposure and fully screened protection in seconds.

“Our motorized screens are about more than comfort—they’re about giving people control over how they enjoy their homes,” said a representative from L.A. Construction. “Whether you want to block the midday sun, keep bugs out during dinner, or add privacy for a relaxing evening outside, these screens let you do it with ease.”

Some of the key benefits include:

Insect and Pest Control – Keeps mosquitoes and other bugs out, especially during peak seasons.

Sun and Heat Protection – Reduces UV exposure, lowers indoor temperatures, and helps protect furniture from sun damage.

Enhanced Privacy – Provides a private, enclosed space without sacrificing natural light or fresh air.

Energy Efficiency – Helps reduce cooling costs by shading exterior walls and windows.

Unobtrusive Design – Screens retract fully into discreet housings, preserving the architectural look of your home.

Tailored Solutions for Every Home

L.A. Construction offers completely customized motorized screen solutions. Each installation is designed to match the homeowner’s unique space, lifestyle, and design preferences. With a range of screen fabrics, frame colors, and dimensions available, the screens can be tailored to fit everything from small porches to wide-open lanais and garage openings.

Every project begins with a free in-home consultation, where clients receive expert design guidance and a personalized quote. The process includes:

Professional site evaluation

Custom design and layout recommendations

HOA assistance and permitting support

Expert installation by licensed, insured technicians

Post-installation service and support

These screens can be installed in residential or commercial properties and are ideal for patios, pool decks, outdoor kitchens, pergolas, balconies, and more.

The L.A. Construction Difference

What sets L.A. Construction apart is their commitment to craftsmanship, communication, and customer satisfaction. As a licensed and insured Florida contractor (License #SCC131152193) and a member of the Aluminum Association of Florida, the company adheres to the highest standards in both materials and workmanship.

Customers can expect:

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

Clear timelines and on-time project starts

High-quality, weather-resistant materials

A team of trained professionals who treat every property with care



In addition to motorized retractable screens, L.A. Construction offers a full range of outdoor construction services including pool enclosures, solid roof screen rooms, sunrooms, aluminum patio covers, hurricane shutters, and enclosure repair.

Serving Greater Orlando and Surrounding Areas

L.A. Construction proudly serves homeowners and businesses across Central Florida, including:

Seminole County – Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Longwood, Oviedo, Sanford

Orange County – Orlando, Winter Park, Windermere, Apopka, Maitland

Lake County – Clermont, Mount Dora, Tavares, Eustis

Volusia/Osceola County – Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Deltona, and more

Their wide service area and local expertise make them a trusted choice for screen enclosure projects of all sizes and complexities.

Contact Information

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders

1098 Oak Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708

(407) 960-5155

LAConstructionOrlando@gmail.com

www.customscreenbuilders.com

Business Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday – Sunday: Closed

Follow on Facebook: @LACustomScreenBuilders

About L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders is a Central Florida-based contractor specializing in custom screen enclosures, retractable screen systems, sunrooms, pergolas, patio covers, and hurricane protection. With a strong focus on quality, durability, and personalized service, the company helps homeowners transform their outdoor areas into beautiful, functional extensions of their living space.

Media Contact:

LAConstructionOrlando@gmail.com

(407) 960-5155

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.