Holiday Ice, Inc. Celebrates Over 60 Years as a Trusted Manufacturer of Industrial Ice Machines

Holiday Ice, Inc. celebrates 60+ years of Arctic-Temp® industrial ice machines, providing reliable, durable, and energy-efficient solutions worldwide.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Ice, Inc., a respected leader in industrial ice machine manufacturing, is proud to mark more than six decades of delivering reliable, high-quality commercial ice machines. With its renowned Arctic-Temp® product line, the company continues to provide durable, energy-efficient ice-making solutions designed to meet the demanding needs of industrial and commercial operations worldwide.

Holiday Ice specializes in mid-range capacity ice machines capable of producing between 2,500 and 10,000 pounds of hard cracked ice per day. These machines serve a wide variety of industries, including seafood processing, food preservation, produce cooling, and more. Built with rugged materials and advanced refrigeration technology, Arctic-Temp® machines are engineered to perform consistently—even in the most challenging environments and climates.

“At Holiday Ice, we understand the critical role reliable ice production plays in many industrial applications,” said a company spokesperson. “Our Arctic-Temp® line is the result of decades of experience and a commitment to engineering machines that deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and durability.”

Superior Quality and Engineering in Every Machine

Holiday Ice ice machines are constructed from high-grade Type-304 stainless steel, which offers exceptional resistance to corrosion and wear. Each unit is hand-assembled and TIG welded by skilled technicians, ensuring precision and longevity. The evaporators use a unique double-walled vertical tube design with a concave freezing method to speed ice production and improve cooling efficiency.

At the heart of each machine is a top-of-the-line Copeland compressor, known throughout the industry for its reliability and energy efficiency. Models that incorporate Larkin remote condensing units with floating coils benefit from quieter operation and extended equipment life, essential for demanding commercial settings.

All machines undergo comprehensive quality control, including leak and vacuum testing, factory refrigerant charging, and performance calibration to ensure dependable operation right out of the box.

A Product Line Designed to Meet Diverse Industrial Needs

Holiday Ice offers several Arctic-Temp® models to match varying production requirements:

Arctic-Temp® Model 500

Produces 2,500 pounds of ice per day. Equipped with a high-efficiency Copeland compressor and advanced evaporators for maximum output.

Arctic-Temp® Model 1000

Produces 6,500 pounds per day, with a Copeland Discus compressor and stainless steel components engineered for reliability.

Arctic-Temp® Models 750 and 1500

Capable of producing up to 10,000 pounds daily, these models feature low-temperature Copeland compressors and Larkin remote condensing units designed for long-term durability.

All models are optimized for operation in extreme heat, making them ideal for southern climates and other high-demand environments.

Efficiency and Sustainability Built In

Holiday Ice machines are designed to conserve both energy and water. Their re-circulating water systems reduce water consumption, helping customers save on operating costs while minimizing environmental impact. The machines also consume less electricity than comparable models, making them a cost-effective choice for businesses looking to improve sustainability.

Importantly, Holiday Ice rates its machines based on real-world operating conditions rather than ideal laboratory tests, providing customers with accurate performance expectations during the hottest months when ice demand is highest.

Commitment to Personalized Customer Service

As a family-owned business, Holiday Ice places a strong emphasis on personalized, attentive customer care. Instead of automated phone systems, customers speak directly with knowledgeable representatives who understand their needs and can offer expert advice.

This dedication to service has helped Holiday Ice build a loyal customer base, many of whom have returned for repeat purchases over the years. The company also maintains a strong global presence, serving clients across a variety of industrial sectors.

About Holiday Ice, Inc.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Longwood, Florida, Holiday Ice, Inc. has become a trusted name in industrial ice machine manufacturing. The company’s Arctic-Temp® line of commercial ice makers combines durable stainless steel construction with energy-efficient refrigeration technology, making it the preferred choice for businesses requiring reliable, high-volume ice production.

