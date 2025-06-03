DA Construction, Inc. Expands Full-Service Home Remodeling Offerings Across Central Florida

Modern kitchen with gray cabinets, stainless steel fridge, and stove. White subway tile backsplash, coffee maker, and decorative jars on counter. Bright and organized. Modern bathroom with freestanding tub and glass shower under skylight. Double sink vanity with flowers adds elegance. Natural light and neutral tones.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DA Construction, Inc., a trusted and licensed general contractor headquartered in Mount Dora, Florida, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive home remodeling services throughout Central Florida, including Orlando, Sanford, and surrounding communities. With more than 20 years of industry experience, over 2,500 completed projects, and a commitment to precision and integrity, DA Construction continues to elevate residential living spaces for homeowners across the region.

Known for its full-service approach and attention to detail, DA Construction, Inc. provides expertly tailored remodeling solutions including kitchen renovations, bathroom remodeling, garage conversions, bonus room additions, in-law suites, and full-home transformations. The company serves clients seeking more than just updates—they want long-lasting improvements that reflect their personal style, increase functionality, and add value to their homes.

Central Florida’s Home Remodeling Specialists

At the core of DA Construction’s services is a dedication to creating spaces that improve quality of life. With an in-house team of designers, project managers, and skilled tradespeople, the company turns complex visions into beautifully executed living spaces. Each remodeling project is approached with a deep understanding of the homeowner’s goals, delivering results that are both practical and visually striking.

Kitchen Remodeling Services

DA Construction’s kitchen remodeling solutions focus on enhancing both the form and function of one of the most essential spaces in any home. Whether clients seek new cabinetry, countertops, lighting, or a complete floorplan redesign, the team delivers personalized designs that emphasize usability, storage efficiency, and modern style. Every kitchen upgrade is performed using durable, high-quality materials and innovative layouts to meet the daily needs of each household.

Bathroom Remodeling Expertise

From master bathrooms to guest powder rooms, DA Construction renovates bathrooms with elegance and purpose. Services include custom shower installations, new vanities, tile flooring, lighting upgrades, and accessibility enhancements. The team ensures each bathroom remodeling project adds both comfort and increased home value, transforming dated spaces into modern, relaxing environments.

Garage Conversions and Room Additions

Homeowners seeking additional living space can rely on DA Construction for garage conversions, garage additions, bonus rooms, and in-law suites. Whether converting an attached garage into a home office or building a new room for guests or family members, the company designs additions that integrate seamlessly with the home’s original architecture.

Benefits of Choosing DA Construction, Inc.

DA Construction, Inc. stands apart in the Central Florida construction industry for several key reasons:

Licensed, Bonded, and Insured: As a licensed general contractor (License #CGC 1527689), the company meets all legal and safety standards while offering clients complete protection throughout the remodeling process.

Decades of Proven Experience: With over two decades in the residential construction industry, DA Construction has the knowledge and flexibility to handle projects of all sizes and complexities.

Client-Centered Solutions: Every remodeling plan is customized based on the client’s vision, lifestyle needs, and long-term goals, ensuring a personalized and satisfying outcome.

Use of Premium Materials: DA Construction works with vetted suppliers to source top-tier materials that combine aesthetic appeal with long-lasting performance.

Highly Trained Professionals: The company employs a team of fully screened and experienced professionals, from designers to tradespeople, to maintain consistent quality and safety.

Clear Communication and Project Management: From the initial consultation to the final walkthrough, clients receive regular updates, transparent cost estimates, and detailed timelines.

One-Year Workmanship Warranty: All projects are backed by a one-year warranty, providing peace of mind and confidence in the work performed.

Why Home Remodeling Matters

Home remodeling is more than cosmetic improvement—it’s a smart investment in comfort, efficiency, and property value. Whether updating a single room or reconfiguring an entire floor plan, remodeling enhances how homeowners interact with their space. Some of the key benefits include:

Increased Resale Value: Remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces adds significant value and marketability for future resale.

Enhanced Daily Functionality: Remodeling allows families to better align their homes with their lifestyle, accommodating work-from-home setups, growing families, or multi-generational living.

Energy Efficiency: Upgrades such as LED lighting, energy-efficient windows, modern HVAC systems, and smart home technologies help reduce utility costs and environmental impact.

Customization: Homeowners can finally create spaces that reflect their personal style, taste, and preferences—whether they prefer sleek modern aesthetics or traditional warmth.

Streamlined Remodeling Process

DA Construction, Inc. follows a proven, client-focused process that ensures quality from concept to completion:

Initial Consultation – A thorough discussion to identify goals, style preferences, budget, and timeline.

Design & Proposal – A custom remodeling plan and detailed cost proposal are prepared with full transparency.

Project Execution – Skilled craftsmen bring the vision to life with minimal disruption and adherence to deadlines.

Final Walkthrough & Warranty – A quality assurance walkthrough is completed, and all work is backed by a one-year warranty.

Service Area and Contact Information

DA Construction proudly serves Mount Dora, Orlando, Sanford, Lake County, and surrounding areas throughout Central Florida. The company partners with homeowners, architects, interior designers, and real estate professionals.

Office and Showroom:

DA Construction, Inc.

1025 Bay Road

Mount Dora, FL 32757

Phone: (352) 602-4385

Email: athompson@dabuilds.net

Website: www.dabuilds.net

About DA Construction, Inc.

DA Construction, Inc. is a leading general contractor in Central Florida, offering comprehensive home remodeling and construction services. Founded on a commitment to craftsmanship, client satisfaction, and community trust, the company has helped more than 1,500 clients transform their living spaces with confidence and care.

