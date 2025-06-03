Classic Marcite Celebrates Over 35 Years as Florida’s Premier Pool Resurfacing and Remodeling Company

Luxurious backyard pool with cascading waterfall, surrounded by lush greenery and stone accents. A fire pit adds warmth and ambiance to the tranquil setting. Aerial view of a large water park featuring a wave pool with surrounding rocky landscape. Dozens of sun loungers with orange umbrellas line the sandy area.

Classic Marcite, Florida's pool resurfacing and remodeling leader, celebrates 35+ years of transforming residential & commercial pools.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Marcite, a leading name in pool resurfacing and remodeling services in Florida, proudly marks more than 35 years of transforming residential and commercial pools throughout Central and Northeast Florida. Since its founding in 1988, the company has completed over 100,000 successful pool renovation projects, cementing its reputation as one of the most trusted and experienced pool contractors in the region.

With offices in Orlando and Jacksonville, Classic Marcite provides specialized pool resurfacing, remodeling, and repair services to homeowners, property managers, hospitality venues, and commercial facilities. The company is a certified applicator of Pebble Tec®, the industry’s gold standard in durable and visually stunning pool finishes, making Classic Marcite the largest Pebble Tec® applicator in Central Florida.

A Legacy of Quality and Customer Commitment

As a family-owned and operated business, Classic Marcite is built on a foundation of integrity, quality workmanship, and exceptional customer service. Each project is approached with a tailored strategy to meet the unique needs of the client, ensuring results that are not only functional but visually appealing and built to last.

“We are honored to have earned the trust of tens of thousands of clients across Florida over the last three decades,” said a spokesperson for Classic Marcite. “Our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality pool resurfacing and remodeling solutions is stronger than ever. From backyard pools to large commercial properties, our team ensures each project is completed with precision and care.”

Comprehensive Pool Renovation Services

Classic Marcite offers a wide range of pool services that improve both the appearance and structural integrity of swimming pools. These services include:

Pool Resurfacing: Using industry-leading materials such as Pebble Tec®, Pebble Sheen®, and Diamond Brite®, Classic Marcite restores aging pool surfaces with long-lasting finishes designed to resist staining, etching, and fading. This process enhances both durability and visual appeal, offering a fresh, like-new finish to older pools.

Pool Remodeling: The company provides full-service pool remodeling that includes tile and coping replacement, deck resurfacing, water feature installations, and aesthetic redesigns to modernize outdoor spaces and increase property value

Pool Repairs: From structural crack repairs and leak detection to plumbing upgrades and equipment replacement, Classic Marcite offers practical solutions to restore and maintain pool performance and safety.

Whether a project involves minor cosmetic upgrades or complete pool transformations, Classic Marcite’s skilled technicians and project managers ensure each job is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.

Serving Florida's Residential and Commercial Markets

With more than three decades of industry experience, Classic Marcite has worked on a diverse array of pool projects across Florida. The company’s clients range from private homeowners and real estate developers to schools, hotels, and recreational centers. The dual-office structure in Orlando and Jacksonville enables Classic Marcite to provide timely service across a broad geographic footprint.

Customers can explore an extensive online gallery of recent projects on the company’s website, which showcases real-world examples of completed residential and commercial pool renovations. The gallery reflects the company’s versatility in working with pools of all shapes, sizes, and complexities.

Why Homeowners and Property Managers Choose Classic Marcite

Classic Marcite's continued success can be attributed to its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation. The company is not only known for the quality of its pool finishes, but also for its transparent communication, experienced workforce, and competitive pricing.

In an industry where safety, reliability, and long-term results matter, Classic Marcite stands out for consistently exceeding client expectations and earning positive reviews across multiple platforms.

Company Locations and Contact Information:

Orlando Office

430 Fairvilla Road

Orlando, FL 32808

Phone: (407) 521-6260

Jacksonville Office

4960 Stepp Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Phone: (904) 448-4150

Business Hours

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday – Sunday: Closed

To learn more about Classic Marcite’s pool renovation services or to request a free estimate, visit our website today!

About Classic Marcite

Founded in 1988, Classic Marcite is Florida’s trusted expert in pool resurfacing and remodeling. With over 100,000 completed projects and a reputation for superior craftsmanship, the company offers a full suite of pool renovation services to residential and commercial clients. As the largest certified Pebble Tec® applicator in Central Florida, Classic Marcite is a leader in quality, innovation, and customer care.

Media Contact

Classic Marcite

Phone: (407) 521-6260 | (904) 448-4150

Website: www.classicmarcite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.