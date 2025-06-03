RTOERO’s scholarships invest in Canada future changemakers

Toronto, Ontario, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across Canada, the next generation of changemakers is getting ready to make a positive impact on their communities. These are people like aspiring doctors, nurses, researchers and educators. This year, RTOERO scholarships are supporting 30 of them in their studies.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for teachers, school and board administrators, educational support staff and college and university faculty in their retirement. Our mission is to improve the lives of our members and seniors.

The annual scholarships serve that objective, and to date have awarded $700,000. This year’s scholarships total $90,000.

Eligible students are enrolled in programs that lead to careers related to seniors health and well-being, education or environmental stewardship, or that reflect a strong commitment to diversity, equity and/or inclusion.

“We believe that investing in students today leads to stronger, more compassionate communities tomorrow. We’re proud to support their journeys. These scholarships are part of how RTOERO gives back—not just to our members, but to society at large,” says John Cappelletti, Chair, Board of Directors, RTOERO.

For nominations, RTOERO members are encouraged to recommend students in their lives, from their family or the community.

The full list of the 2025 scholarship recipients, who received $3,000 each:

Student/nominating

RTOERO district



Program Interests/goals

Emilie Iacoe







Nominated from

District 3 Algoma



Masters in Nursing, Nurse Practitioner Program – Athabasca University







Emilie is completing her Nurse Practitioner studies, building on over eight years of experience as a Registered Nurse. She also has certifications in dementia care, fall prevention and aging well. Emilie is passionate about improving access to care for seniors in Sault Ste. Marie, especially those without a family doctor. She’s committed to providing inclusive, culturally responsive, and community-based care. Emilie is dedicated to patient advocacy, preventative care and lifelong learning.





Elena Lionello







Nominated from

District 5 Cochrane, Temiskaming



BA, Social Science – McMaster University Elena hopes for a career in law. Her aspirations are tied to the idea of creating inclusive, age-friendly communities, and advancing equity through public policy and legal advocacy across health care, pensions and long-term care. She has demonstrated strong student leadership, volunteer experience and a commitment to seeking justice. Elena has already participated in high-level educational policy discussions, including meetings with the Minister of Education.





Renee Resendes







Nominated from

District 7 Windsor-Essex



Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine -

University of New England



Renee is combining allopathic and osteopathic care models to seek better health outcomes. Her diverse experience spans clinical oncological research, volunteer crisis response, geriatric mentorship and advocacy for arthritis care. She is passionate about providing holistic, preventive and lifestyle-focused health care.

Renee hopes to be part of improving access to primary care in Canada, and to apply integrative medicine to support healthy aging.





Michael Roes







Nominated from

District 8 London Middlesex



MD,

Schulich School of Medicine – Western University



Michael brings a strong foundation to his MD studies, holding a PhD in pathology focused on new therapeutic approaches in treatment-resistant prostate cancer. He has volunteer experience outside of clinical settings, with the Alzheimer Society and Diabetes Canada. Through that, Michael has displayed his commitment to improving senior well-being through advocacy, education and inclusive community health initiatives. He plans to continue a career integrating research and practice to develop novel therapies and deliver holistic, patient-centered care.





Sydney Austin







Nominated from

District 11 Waterloo Region



Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology – University of Guelph



Sydney is committed to advancing mental health and well-being across the lifespan as a clinical psychologist. She has managed research labs, contributed novel technology-based studies, and volunteered with emotional support lines for socially isolated seniors. Through each endeavour, Sydney demonstrates a dedication to mental health advocacy, inclusive care and building resilient communities for all ages. She wants to continue studying sensory and motor function research with relevance to neurodegeneration and aging.





Rukhsana Cameron-Morton







Nominated from

District 11 Waterloo Region



Diploma, Social Service Worker – Conestoga College







Rukhsana is passionate about supporting seniors in assisted living. Her personal drive is rooted in lived experience, leading to deep empathy for those experiencing isolation. Rukhsana has hands-on training and placement experience, and is committed to helping people navigate the challenges of aging with the spirit of inclusion.





Jordan King







Nominated from

District 13 Hamilton-Wentworth, Haldimand



MBA – University of Fredericton Jordan is pursuing her MBA in Health Innovation and Leadership with the goal of improving long-term care, hospital operations, and community health initiatives. She’s focused on advancing integrated care models, and optimizing hospital and long-term care operations. Jordan also wants to contribute to age-friendly environments that promote autonomy, dignity and well-being.

Inspired by personal experiences and grounded in evidence-based approaches, Jordan is committed to advancing sustainable, inclusive health care systems that support aging populations.





Erin Lou







Nominated from

District 13 Hamilton-Wentworth, Haldimand



BSc, Medical Sciences – Western University Erin is a Medical Sciences student driven by a passion for inclusive, person-centred health care. She combines her passions for health care and innovation across her volunteer and research endeavours, as well as her career aspirations. She has been involved in health care navigation training, therapeutic music programs and AI models to improve chronic illness management. Erin aims to be a physician specializing in geriatric and inclusive care, and to help advance health care accessibility and equity.





Hannah Mechelse







Nominated from

District 14 Niagara



MSc,

Applied Health Sciences – Brock University



Hannah is committed to transforming long-term care through innovation and inclusion. Her thesis research explores how immersive digital experiences can reduce isolation, foster autonomy and promote cognitive well-being among older adults. She is a member of Canadian Association on Gerontology, and also brings bring lived experience, empathy and a systems-level perspective to improving long-term care environments. Set to pursue a PhD in Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo, Hannah is driven to shape the future of care, equity and education for older adults.





Alessia Nigro







Nominated from

District 15 Halton



BSc, Human Kinetics – University of Guelph Alessia’s academic pivot from a business program to Human Kinetics was motivated by personal caregiving experiences in her family and community (as a retirement home volunteer). She aspires to design inclusive, evidence-based programs that support mobility, independence and quality of life for seniors. Her vision reflects a deep commitment to wellness, community connections, and active and empowered aging.





Mary Calleja







Nominated from

District 16 City of Toronto



BSc, Biochemistry – Queen’s University With an academic foundation in human biochemistry, combined with a commitment to health equity, Mary aims to contribute to the development of inclusive, cutting-edge treatments for age-related diseases.

She has served on the Queen’s Biomedical Innovation Team, and plans to pursue postgraduate studies in Medical Biophysics and eventually become a physician-researcher. Through her experiences with volunteering, student mentorship and science outreach, Mary has shown her commitment to building healthier, more connected communities.





Karli Chalmers







Nominated from

District 16 City of Toronto



MSc,

Health & Rehabilitation Sciences – Western University



Karli is conducting impactful research on care transitions and medical complexity in long term care settings. She has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving care for older adults through her academic, advocacy and volunteer endeavours. She has developed and led aquafit programs for seniors and helped with entertainment at a seniors residence. Karli holds a clear vision for a more responsive, inclusive health care system that better serves Canada’s aging population.





Naomi Ibama







Nominated from

District 16 City of Toronto



BSc, Nursing – Ontario Tech University



Naomi is building a nursing career dedicated to advancing the well-being of seniors. She has had experience as a personal support worker and clinical placements focused on geriatric health. Naomi’s volunteer and leadership experiences highlight her commitment to inclusion and advocacy. She wants to work in high-intensity hospital settings such as the ICU, emergency department or operating room. Her long-term goal is to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, specializing in anesthesia pain management for seniors.





William Loizides







Nominated from

District 16 City of Toronto



Master of Architecture – Carleton University Studying architecture has enabled William to combine his creativity with a sense of purpose. Across his studies, mentorship and work experiences, William champions thoughtful design that promotes dignity, safety and community for older adults. He’s inspired by universal design principles and the importance of intergenerational connections. William aspires to improve quality of life through the design of accessible and engaging spaces, and to be an advocate for more senior-conscious planning in architecture.





Matthew Knox







Nominated from

District 17 Simcoe County



Master of Social Work – Western University



Matthew is pursuing his MSW with the goal of providing trauma-informed care. He hopes to make recovery journeys more supported, dignified and human. He has undergraduate degrees in Political Science and Social Work, and has worked as a clinical therapist in children’s mental health. Matthew brings lived experience and clinical training together to support others navigating health crises. Outside of clinical practice, he seeks to champion meaningful system change and improved caregiver support systems for stroke survivors. His work is grounded in compassion, equity and advocacy.





Amanda Spadafora







Nominated from

District 17 Simcoe County



Bachelor of Education – University of British Columbia



Amanda is training to become a high school art teacher through UBC’s Rural and Remote Teacher Education Program. Inspired by her time teaching ESL internationally, she is passionate about overcoming barriers to connection. Amanda is committed to using art to enrich lives, reduce isolation, boost self-expression and foster belonging.





Jamie Asselin







Nominated from

District 21 Renfrew



BSc, Biomedical Science – University of Guelph



Jamie is studying Biomedical Science with the aim of improving health outcomes through innovative research, community leadership and inclusive advocacy. Her research into cutting-edge cancer treatment reflects a commitment to enhancing quality of life and efficacy of treatment. By bridging research with community-centred values, she aims to make a lasting impact on the well-being of seniors. Jamie’s passion for representation, education and collaboration reflects a commitment to equity and empowerment in both science and society.





Kayla Pierroz-Wong







Nominated from

District 23 North York



Social and Product Design – Carleton University



Kayla brings a blend of creativity, technical skill and empathy to the field of industrial design. Through international placements and community-based volunteerism, she has contributed to the design of prosthetics, rehabilitation tools and medical devices. These prioritize mobility, dignity and independence for older adults. She aspires to break traditional barriers to care and make 3D printed prosthetics and rehabilitation tools more accessible across Canada.





Matthew Portugese







Nominated from

District 23 North York



BSc, Applied Studies in Kinesiology – University of Ottawa



Matthew’s pursuits in Kinesiology are driven by a passion for empowering seniors via exercise science. As a volunteer research assistant, he has studied extreme heat and seniors health. Matthew is committed to helping older adults maintain strength, independence and quality of life through clinical exercise and preventative care. Combining academic training and his experiences as a personal and karate trainer, Matthew brings a proactive, evidence-based approach to aging.





Michael Kailan







Nominated from

District 24 Scarborough and East York



Bachelor of Health Science – Queen's University







As a future physiotherapist, Michael aspires to design tailored rehabilitation strategies that prioritize dignity, connection and well-being for aging populations. His holistic approach to well-being – emotional, physical and mental – combines scientific knowledge with compassion. Michael is driven to support older adults in leading active, engaged lives. Through volunteer and community projects, he has already delivered programs that promote mobility and cognitive wellness within his community.





Kaleigh Johnson Martin







Nominated from

District 27 Ottawa-Carleton



Master of Marine Management – Dalhousie University



Kaleigh is looking to develop sustainable strategies to protect natural environments, and ensure they remain accessible and healing spaces for generations to come. She has led environmental clubs from elementary school through university, and volunteered with Ottawa Riverkeeper and River Cleanup. Her work reflects a commitment to equity, leadership and environmental stewardship, building a future where healthy marine and wetland ecosystems and human well-being are interwoven.





Hil Smith







Nominated from

District 27 Ottawa-Carleton



BScN,

Nursing – Trent University



Hil’s path has been shaped by a deep commitment to service, lived experience and a desire to improve systems of health care. Previously, Hil worked in the film/TV industry, and shifted into nursing studies out of a desire to be part of inclusive, patient-centered care that respects dignity and diversity. Hil has volunteered at a hospice, and has clinical training in geriatric care, chronic disease management and mental health. Ultimately, Hil aims to promote improvements that benefit Canada’s aging population.





Christina DeFranco







Nominated from

District 34 York Region



MA, Counselling Psychology – Yorkville University



Christina is studying a Masters in Counselling Psychology, building on a decade of leading inclusive programs that address social isolation, physical decline and mental health challenges. Her commitment to education, community outreach and lifelong wellness is reflected in her charity events, public workshops and tailored support for seniors. That includes teaching adapted yoga to older adults, and delivering virtual yoga and support sessions for seniors during the COVID lockdowns. She aims to develop psychoeducational resources focused on wellness, and improve accessibility in wellness programming.





Oliver Vien







Nominated from

District 34 York Region



BSc,

Architectural Science – Toronto Metropolitan University



Oliver is passionate about creating inclusive, accessible and sustainable spaces. He has experience in construction to understand the hand-on aspect of building design. As an architect, he wants to build a future where public spaces foster community connection and well-being, empowering physical and emotional well-being.





Olivia McCracken







Nominated from

District 39 Peel



MD – Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, University of Medicine and Health Sciences



Olivia is studying Medicine in Dublin, Ireland, driven by a passion for helping others. Her program is focused on personalized and evidence-based care. She plans to return to Canada for her residency. Olivia is committed to advancing senior care in through approaches that prioritize both physical health and overall well-being.





Ethan Parikh







Nominated from

District 39 Peel



MD – Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto



Ethan brings an extensive record of community service, leadership and advocacy to his medical studies. His wide-ranging volunteerism reflects a deep commitment to inclusion, equity and well-being. He aspires to specialize in healthy aging and chronic disease management. Ethan hopes to create compassionate, person-centered health care spaces – ones that empower individuals across all ages and backgrounds to lead healthier, more connected lives.





Colleen Adlam







Nominated from

District 40 Brant



BSc,

Animal Biology – University of Guelph Colleen is pursuing a degree in Animal Biology and aspires to enter veterinary medicine, driven by a deep understanding of the emotional and physical benefits pets bring throughout the lifecycle. Her commitment to providing empathetic, high-quality care stems from personal experience and a strong belief in the human–animal bond. It’s something that she feels adds to emotional resilience. By supporting both pets and their owners, Colleen hopes to contribute meaningfully to community well-being, compassionate care, and healthier and more connected lives.





Cruz Fisher







Nominated from

District 42 Mainland British Columbia BSc, Nursing – University of British Columbia Okanagan

Cruz is driven to improve care for older adults experiencing mental health challenges and addictions. His academic and volunteer efforts reflect a commitment to community-based care, inclusion and advocacy. He’s dedicated to building strong, compassionate relationships across cultural and other traditional barriers to care. Cruz aims to be part of improving access to essential, preventative health services. He also wants to complete a Masters in Counseling to provide psychosocial and emotional support to seniors





Jadin Sjoquist







Nominated from

District 42 Mainland British Columbia



BSc,

Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education – University of Victoria



Jadin’s recovery from a sports injury inspired both his personal resilience and a drive to help others regain independence. Through volunteer work in neurological rehab and youth athletic therapy, he has demonstrated leadership, compassion and a drive to elevate the standard of care. That’s particularly true for aging populations seeking independence and dignity in health. Jadin’s goal is to become a doctor with a focus on preventive and rehabilitative care for aging populations. He brings a compassionate, evidence-informed approach to supporting functional wellness throughout the lifecycle.



