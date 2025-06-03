Cashew Milk Market to Reach USD 396.3 Million by 2035, as Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Lactose-Free Alternatives

Cashew Milk Industry

Growing vegan trends and lactose intolerance concerns are fueling the expansion of the global Cashew Milk Market across multiple regions.

With rising demand for plant-based nutrition, cashew milk is no longer a niche—it's the next big splash in dairy alternatives," says an industry expert tracking the global beverage shift.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cashew milk market is projected to reach a sales value of USD 396.3 million by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. This surge in market value is driven by increasing consumer inclination toward plant-based milk alternatives due to health and dietary concerns, especially among those affected by lactose intolerance, diabetes, and obesity.Cashew milk, a creamy and flavorful non-dairy beverage derived from cashew nuts, has emerged as a nutrient-rich substitute for traditional cow’s milk. Rich in iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and essential vitamins, cashew milk offers a host of health benefits without the downsides of animal-based dairy. The rising global prevalence of lactose intolerance has led to a significant uptick in demand for such plant-based products, which is expected to propel sustained market expansion in the coming decade.Stay Informed – Request a Sample Copy for Exclusive Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14840 Nutritional Benefits Propel Popularity Among Lactose-Intolerant and Health-Conscious ConsumersCashew milk, known for its creamy texture and rich nutrient profile, has become a go-to beverage for individuals seeking nutritional benefits of cashew milk for lactose-intolerant consumers. It is naturally free from cholesterol and lactose, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions. Moreover, it is often fortified with essential vitamins such as B12, D, and calcium, further enhancing its appeal in the functional plant-based drinks segment.Health-focused consumers are increasingly embracing cashew milk sales growth in vegan beverage segment, which is also influencing the formulation of ready-to-drink cashew milk and innovative product variants enriched with proteins, probiotics, and superfoods.Organic and Clean Label Products Capture Consumer AttentionAs consumer demand shifts toward transparency and quality, there is a rising preference for organic unsweetened cashew milk market trends. Clean label offerings, which emphasize natural ingredients and minimal processing, are reshaping the competitive landscape. The impact of clean label trend on cashew milk product innovation is significant, as brands prioritize ingredient authenticity, sustainability, and ethical sourcing to meet evolving consumer expectations.Organic cashew milk variants with no added sugar, preservatives, or synthetic additives are gaining traction, especially in premium markets across North America and Western Europe.Plant-Based Beverage Innovation Accelerates Market PenetrationThe dynamic landscape of the plant-based cashew milk market size forecast 2032 is being shaped by technological advancements and product development strategies. Industry stakeholders are investing in advanced cashew milk processing technology to enhance product consistency, shelf life, and flavor profiles.Product innovation, including barista-style cashew milk for coffee applications and flavored options infused with vanilla, cocoa, or turmeric, is expanding the appeal of non-dairy milk product innovation beyond traditional vegan consumers.Access the Complete Report – Drive Your Strategy Forward: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cashew-milk-market Country-wise Market Analysis:USA:The U.S. cashew milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. Increasing awareness about dairy-free diets and the rise of vegan culture are key growth enablers.Germany:With a CAGR of 4.1%, Germany is witnessing demand from health-conscious consumers and those seeking sustainable food choices.China:China’s market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, slower than other regions, but with increasing urbanization and interest in functional beverages, growth opportunities remain promising.Japan:Japan leads in growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by a rapidly aging population that seeks low-fat, easy-to-digest alternatives like cashew milk.India:India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, owing to a growing middle class, expanding retail chains, and rising lactose intolerance rates in urban populations.Leading Brands• Silk• Califia Farms• Daiya Foods Inc.• Tofutti Brands Inc.• SunOpta Inc.• Fine Japan Co. Ltd.• Hain Celestial Group• Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc.• Nature's Choice B.V.• Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd.• Blue Diamond Growers• Forager Project• WhiteWave Services, Inc.• Cashew Dream• So Delicious Dairy Free• Provamel• Dream Blends• Alpro.Explore Dairy Alternatives Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-alternatives Key SegmentationBy Form:Based on the form, the cashew milk market is divided into powder and liquid.By End Use:Based on end use, the global industry has been categorized into food and beverages, nutraceuticals and baby food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.By Sales Channel:Based on the sales channel, the cashew milk market is divided into supermarket and hypermarket, online retail, and others.By Packaging:When it comes to packaging, the industry market has been segmented into cartons, pouches, jars, bottles, cans, and others.By Product Type:Based on the product type, the cashew milk market is divided into plain cashew milk and flavored cashew milk.By Region:The market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East and Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Processed Cashew Market Share Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/processed-cashew-market-share-analysis UK Processed Cashew Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-processed-cashew-market A2 Milk Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/a2-milk-market UHT Milk Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uht-milk-market Pea Milk Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-milk-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.