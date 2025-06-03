CloudIBN Launches Continuous Web APP VAPT as a Managed Service: A Game-Changer for Proactive Web Application Security

CloudIBN Web APP VAPT

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a leading provider in cybersecurity and risk management, is proud to announce the launch of its Continuous Web APP VAPT as a Managed Service, designed to provide organizations with real-time, automated, and expert-driven protection against evolving web application threats.With cyber threats growing in both volume and complexity, traditional point-in-time security testing is no longer enough. Today’s digital-first organizations need continuous assurance of the integrity and security of their web applications—and CloudIBN's new offering meets that need head-on.What is Continuous Web APP VAPT?Web App Penetration Testing is the process of identifying, exploiting, and mitigating vulnerabilities in web applications before attackers can exploit them. While periodic VAPT has long been a security standard, it often leaves critical exposure windows between assessments. Our Continuous Web Application VAPT as a Managed Service eliminates that gap.By integrating continuous scanning, manual ethical hacking, real-time alerting, and expert remediation guidance, we deliver end-to-end coverage—protecting your apps 24/7 and ensuring security is baked into every development cycle.“Our continuous VAPT model redefines how businesses secure their digital assets. It's not just about scanning—it's about visibility, proactivity, and resilience,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN.Security isn’t a one-time task—it’s a continuous need. Schedule your free consultation with CloudIBN and start protecting your web apps 24/7:Key Benefits of Our Managed Web APP VAPTOur Managed Web Application Penetration Testing service is designed to provide continuous, intelligent, and scalable security coverage for your web applications. It goes far beyond traditional point-in-time assessments by integrating automation, expert insight, and actionable remediation—all tailored to modern development environments. Here’s what sets our solution apart:1. 24/7 Continuous MonitoringNever worry about security blind spots. Our system continuously tests your web apps for known and emerging vulnerabilities.2. Hybrid Testing ApproachCombines automated vulnerability scanning with human-led penetration testing by certified ethical hackers.3. Real-Time Reporting DashboardGain complete visibility into your application’s risk posture with a live dashboard, risk metrics, CVSS scores, and more.4. Actionable Remediation GuidanceGet tailored recommendations from our security experts on how to fix each vulnerability fast.5. CI/CD Pipeline IntegrationOur solution integrates with your development workflow, enabling DevSecOps and ensuring issues are caught early in the software lifecycle.6. Compliance Made EasySatisfy regulatory requirements (e.g., ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, SOC 2) with detailed, audit-ready reports and testing logs.Why Choose CloudIBN?CloudIBN has been securing enterprise infrastructure and digital assets for over 25+ years, trusted by global clients in various industries. Here's why we're uniquely positioned to deliver unmatched value:1. Certified ExpertsOur testing team comprises OSCP, CEH, and CISSP-certified professionals with real-world offensive security experience.2. Custom-Built Testing FrameworksUnlike cookie-cutter scans, our proprietary frameworks adapt to your app's unique architecture and logic.3. Customer-Centric Delivery ModelWe provide a dedicated account manager, flexible SLAs, and 24/7 expert support.4. Proven Track RecordWith over thousands of successful assessments conducted, zero data breach incidents, and a 98% customer retention rate, our results speak for themselves.Experience the power of proactive, continuous Web App Penetration Testing with a free initial risk assessment from CloudIBN: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ How It Works: Inside Our Web Application VAPT Managed ServiceOur Managed Web App Penetration Testing (Web APP VAPT) service is built to provide continuous, in-depth protection that evolves alongside your application. Through a structured, step-by-step methodology, we ensure your web apps are not only tested thoroughly but also supported with expert insight and ongoing risk management. Here’s how our end-to-end process works:1. Initial Onboarding and Threat ModelingWe start with a deep dive into your application environment, mapping assets and potential attack vectors.2. Baseline Vulnerability AssessmentOur automated scanners and manual testers run a full-spectrum assessment to establish a security baseline.3. Continuous Testing and MonitoringWeekly, bi-weekly, or daily automated tests run alongside scheduled manual penetration testing cycles.4. Live Dashboards and AlertsSee your risk score evolve in real time. Critical issues trigger immediate alerts to your security team.5. Patch Verification and RetestingOnce you fix an issue, we retest to verify it’s resolved and update your security status accordingly.6. Ongoing Optimization and SupportAs your application evolves, our threat modelling evolves with it. We also provide developer workshops and monthly briefings.In a threat landscape where web application vulnerabilities are increasingly targeted and exploited, CloudIBN’s Continuous Web Application Penetration Testing as a Managed Service offers organizations a much-needed shift from reactive testing to proactive protection. Backed by certified experts, custom-built frameworks, and decades of security experience, this solution delivers not only vulnerability detection but also real-time visibility, actionable remediation, and regulatory compliance support—continuously. Whether you're a startup scaling rapidly or an enterprise managing complex environments, CloudIBN helps embed security into every stage of your development lifecycle. With our customer-first approach, deep technical expertise, and 25+ years of proven results, we’re not just another security provider—we’re your trusted partner in digital resilience.Related Services:Cybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

