Bitget Wallet Launches Testnet Faucet Center to Simplify Testnet Token Access

New feature launches with campaigns from Sahara, R2, and Fiamma, alongside a revamped Discover page to explore testnet tokens, airdrops, and trending DApps

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched its Testnet Faucet Center , a new hub designed to streamline how users access and engage with early-stage Web3 projects. The Faucet Center simplifies the process of claiming test tokens and joining testnet campaigns, enabling users to explore new protocols while positioning themselves for potential airdrops and early rewards.

The launch features an inaugural campaign in collaboration with three emerging projects: Sahara, R2, and Fiamma. Users can claim and interact with a range of test assets during the campaign period from June 3 to July 3. R2 is offering 100 million testnet USDC, Sahara is distributing 3 million SAHARA tokens, and Fiamma is allocating 2 sBTC, all available in limited daily amounts through Bitget Wallet.

The Testnet Faucet Center complements Bitget Wallet's upgraded Discover page , which offers users a one-stop hub to explore trending DApps, follow interaction guides, claim airdrops, and shop with crypto. With curated sections for emerging ecosystems like Sui and Berachain, real-time airdrop tracking, and DApp safety checks, the Discover page is designed to help both new and experienced users navigate the fast-evolving Web3 landscape with ease and security.

The Testnet Faucet Center builds on Bitget Wallet's broader mission to make Web3 accessible by removing barriers to participation in early-stage projects. With seamless token claiming and integrated project interfaces, users can engage directly without needing multiple platforms or advanced technical knowledge.

"The Testnet Faucet Center is our next step in helping everyday users discover and interact with promising Web3 innovations," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We're building tools that not only simplify access but also position our users to benefit from the growth of the ecosystem at its earliest stages."

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet blog and the official X account .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac77a6f2-f87a-442f-9d5d-f3399b0c4521

Bitget Wallet Launches Testnet Faucet Center to Simplify Testnet Token Access Bitget Wallet Launches Testnet Faucet Center to Simplify Testnet Token Access

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.