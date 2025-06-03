Bitget Launches Second Year of Anti-Scam Month Campaign to Fight Growing Cyber Fraud

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially launched the second year of its Anti-Scam Month, a global initiative run to spread crypto security awareness. In a world where scams have become as sophisticated as the technologies meant to prevent them, Bitget is taking a cultural stand: security is no longer just a backend function; it’s a mindset shared between platforms and people.

Blockchain and Web3 have evolved rapidly, but so have the threats. From phishing links disguised as giveaways to malicious smart contracts concealed behind social media hype, scams have become increasingly creative and less detectable. In 2024 alone, cryptocurrency-related scams resulted in losses exceeding $9.9 billion, representing a 24% annual growth since 2020, according to reports .

Despite Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs and crypto adoption accelerating, the darker corners of the space remain dangerous for the unprepared. This surge of crypto scams, fueled by AI-generated deception and advanced social engineering tactics, shows the urgent need for heightened security awareness and more proactive defenses across the crypto ecosystem.

Since 2024, Bitget has marked every June as Anti-Scam Month to raise security awareness and protect users' digital assets and personal data. Throughout this June, Bitget is flipping the script, from fear to empowerment. Under the theme Smarter Eyes, Stronger Shields, Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month campaign combines gamified education, community storytelling, and high-engagement content to cultivate a culture of vigilance. The campaign features the launch of the Bitget Anti-Scam Hub, a dedicated microsite that houses interactive resources, the "PFP Smarter Glasses" social media movement, a multi-part Security Blog Series, and the "Smarter Eyes Challenge" mini game.

But this isn’t a solo mission. Bitget has teamed up with a growing network of security experts to amplify the message and build a safer blockchain future. Key collaborators in this initiative include top-tier security firms such as GoPlus, SlowMist, OneKey, BlockSec, and Security Alliance—leaders in identifying vulnerabilities, analyzing on-chain threats, and building protective infrastructure.

In parallel, the campaign is supported by strategic collaborations with other prominent Web3 players such as Bitget Wallet, Morph, and Tapswap. These platforms represent the wider ecosystem's commitment to a safer Web3, ensuring that users across wallets, apps, and social experiences are empowered with knowledge and protected by design.

But this isn't just about tools—it’s about trust. “Scams may adapt, but so will we,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “We’re building for a Web3 future where security isn’t something users hope for—it’s something they’re part of. Anti-Scam Month aligns with our belief that protecting users isn’t just a technical mandate, it’s a shared mission.”

In addition to user-focused engagement, Bitget will publish its 2025 Anti-Scam Report with partners, cybersecurity firm Slowmist , and compliance intelligence platform Elliptic , providing a data-driven examination of the evolving fraud landscape, common attack vectors, and how Bitget’s internal systems are being upgraded to address these threats effectively.

Anti-Scam Month signifies Bitget’s long-term commitment: safety is foundational to the future of cryptocurrency. And in the “dark forest” of Web3, awareness may be the strongest armor we have. The industry is growing, and it’s time our approach to security did too.

During its inaugural Anti-Scam campaign in 2024, Bitget released a report on how Deepfakes may account for 70% of crypto crimes in two years, in addition to running social campaigns in Vietnam to warn about crypto scams and risks. This year, as the cryptospace hits a new benchmark for scams and adoption at the same time, Bitget pledges to work with the global community and renowned security institutions to spread awareness and education.

To join the campaign, visit the Bitget Anti-Scam Hub here .

