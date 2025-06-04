12x12 Cardstock Shop Unveils New Summer Crafting Paper Collection

SUMMER VACATION - 12x12 Double-Sided Patterned Paper MAKE A SPLASH - BEACH DAYS SUMMER FRUITS - 12x12 Collection Kit BACKYARD BBQ - 12x12 Double-Sided Patterned Cardstock

12x12 Cardstock Shop launches Summer Collection with vibrant cardstock paper perfect for seasonal DIY summer craft projects.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12x12 Cardstock Shop Unveils New Summer Crafting Paper Collection12x12 Cardstock Shop has launched a new Summer Fun Collection, offering a fresh selection of cardstock paper ideal for seasonal crafting projects. The launch comes at a time when many craft enthusiasts are turning to hands-on activities to mark the warmer months with creativity and color.Known for its focus on high-quality cardstock, the shop’s new range includes a wide variety of textures, colors, and designs suited for DIY summer crafts. The collection is designed with seasonal themes in mind — including bold brights, pastels, and patterns that align with summer motifs such as sunshine, ocean waves, fresh fruit, and festive celebrations.The Summer Fun Collection includes both solid-core and patterned cardstock options. Each sheet is compatible with popular cutting machines and manual craft tools, making it easier to create everything from handmade greeting cards to party decorations, scrapbook pages, and classroom materials. The selection also includes specialty finishes such as glitter, shimmer, and foil, allowing for added dimension in paper crafts.Cardstock remains a key material in crafting for its versatility and structure. The 12x12 Cardstock Shop team has curated the Summer Fun Collection to include a wide selection of weights and finishes, including 65 lb, 80 lb, and 100 lb cardstock, to meet different project needs. This variety supports both beginners and seasoned crafters in building layered designs, 3D projects, or flat layouts.According to industry data, summer is one of the most active seasons for crafting, particularly among families, educators, and hobbyists. With school breaks and summer camps in full swing, there is a growing demand for accessible, hands-on materials. DIY summer craft projects often involve interactive elements, themed decorations, and community events that benefit from sturdy, colorful paper supplies.The Summer Fun Collection reflects this seasonal interest with colors such as watermelon pink, lemon yellow, pool blue, and grass green. Coordinated paper packs have also been introduced, organized by theme and color family, to help users create cohesive designs. Themes such as “Backyard BBQ,” “Summer Fruits,” and “Beach Days” provide a palette for making paper banners, treat boxes, and custom invitations.12x12 Cardstock Shop has also included a range of textured papers in the collection, such as linen, canvas, and embossed patterns. These materials are often used to give depth to cards or make paper flowers with a more lifelike appearance. The variety in the collection supports projects across ages and skill levels — from classroom bulletin boards to advanced scrapbooking and paper engineering.As part of the seasonal release, the shop has updated its online store with detailed descriptions and color-matching guides to help customers select the right type of cardstock paper for their DIY summer craft projects. The website also includes user-generated inspiration and craft tutorials that showcase possible uses for the new papers.The Summer Fun Collection is now available exclusively at 12x12 Cardstock Shop's official online store. Customers can browse by paper type, color, or theme, with all items ready to ship from the shop’s Utah-based warehouse.12x12 Cardstock Shop has become a dedicated source for cardstock paper in the crafting industry, offering a focused range of products tailored specifically to paper-based projects. Rather than expanding into unrelated materials, the store concentrates on offering an extensive selection of cardstock from well-known manufacturers such as Bazzill, American Crafts, and My Colors Cardstock.The Summer Fun Collection also aligns with current trends in paper crafting, where personalization and color coordination play a central role. With the increasing popularity of handmade party décor, journaling, and memory keeping, cardstock continues to be a preferred material for crafters who value flexibility and control in their designs.The launch is expected to support a wide range of crafting occasions, including 4th of July celebrations, end-of-school parties, summer birthdays, and everyday creative play. The collection was created to serve not just hobbyists, but also teachers, event planners, and small businesses that rely on cardstock paper for their displays, packaging, and product presentation.12x12 Cardstock Shop continues to grow its inventory with seasonal releases throughout the year, but the Summer Fun Collection represents one of its most vibrant and theme-forward offerings to date. With a balance of solid and specialty papers, it offers tools for creating bright, cheerful projects that reflect the spirit of summer.For more information about the Summer Fun Collection or to browse the full selection of cardstock paper, visit the official website at https://www.12x12cardstock.shop About 12x12 Cardstock Shop12x12 Cardstock Shop is an online store specializing exclusively in cardstock paper for crafting, scrapbooking, and creative design. With hundreds of colors, textures, and specialty finishes available, the shop serves hobbyists, educators, designers, and small businesses across the U.S. and internationally.

